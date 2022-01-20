ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Mitch Morse gives encouragement to Patriots' rookie Christian Barmore

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills appear to be a gracious team in victory. Even when facing a division rival.

Bills fans enjoyed the beatdown the team had over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round. During Buffalo’s 47-17 win, many started to reference that the Bills were piling it on because of the Pats’ long history of success in the AFC East.

While some in western New York might want to envision that being the case, it doesn’t appear to be.

Buffalo was still kind to New England players after the contest.

First, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an extended chat with Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones which surfaced on social media right after the final whistle. Since then, another involving Buffalo center Mitch Morse his come to light.

Morse, a seven-year vet, went out of his way to chat with another Patriots rookie: Defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Noticing that the defender was upset on the field, Morse went over and appears to have given some mutual respect and encouragement to the rookie who he probably faced a lot during the game.

Check out the clip below:

