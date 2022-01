JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — The superintendent of the West Jefferson Hills School District could be on his way out. On Tuesday, the school board voted 8 to 1 to not renew the superintendent’s contract. Dr. Michael Ghilani said the school board told him in December that his contract would not be renewed. But he said he wasn’t given a reason why. Before Tuesday’s meeting, he said the board told him they wanted to continue talks. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Ghilani said he can’t say why this is happening to him. He was hired in 2017 and has had four years of good...

