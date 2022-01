Cataract/Anterior Segment, Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Cataract extractions found to be linked to lower risk of dementia. Data were reviewed from the ongoing Adult Changes in Thought study, a long-term dementia study following older adults recruited from Kaiser Permanente Washington. In the 3038 participants diagnosed with a cataract before dementia onset or study end, there was a significant association between cataract surgery and lower risk for dementia development. This association was strongest in the 5-year period immediately following surgery, but the effect remained beyond that timeframe. According to lead investigator Dr. Cecilia Lee, "These results have implications for the care of older persons who are uniquely at higher risk for both impaired vision due to cataract and impaired cognition due to neurodegeneration observed in age-related dementia." JAMA Internal Medicine.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO