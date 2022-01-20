ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Dallas acquire GK Maarten Paes on loan from FC Utrecht

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Dallas signed goalkeeper Maarten Paes on a short-term loan from FC Utrecht of the Dutch...

FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

FRISCO, Texas (January 21, 2022) – FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown defender Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga for the remainder of the 2022 season until June 2023 with an option to buy. FC Dallas also extended Che’s contract through the 2025 season with club option for the 2026 season. Per team policy, additional terms will not be disclosed.
How Alan Velasco could improve FC Dallas

FC Dallas have recently been rumored with one of the best young attackers in Argentinian soccer, Alan Velasco from Independiente. Velasco is just 19-years old and has played solely for Independiente throughout his entire professional career. He started out with Independiente’s second team and in August of 2019, made his professional debut for the first team. Over his short career, Velasco has primarily played as a left winger but he has also featured as an attacking midfielder, right winger, and center-forward.
Maarten Paes
LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Mark Delgado from Toronto FC

The LA Galaxy continue their retooling of their midfield, announcing on TKTKTK the acquisition of midfielder Mark Delgado, in a trade with Toronto FC. In exchange for the player, the Galaxy sent TFC $400,000 in general allocation money in 2022, with an additional $100,000 in. 2023 allocation money possible if unnamed performance metrics are met. Delgado will sign a three-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money, with a club option for the 2025 season.
Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard

What the papers sayNewcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new...
Emiliano Martinez: Aston Villa goalkeeper signs contract extension to 2027

Aston Villa’s No. 1 goalkeeperEmiliano Martinez has signed a contract extension to remain at the Premier League club until 2027.The Argentina international joined the side ahead of the 2020/21 season from Arsenal and has been impressive for Steven Gerrard’s team. In his first season he equalled the record for most clean sheets in a campaign with 15 to his name.He only made his international debut in June but was named as the favoured keeper for the Copa America final where he lifted the trophy. Martinez has gained respect across the footballing world and has received high praise from Lionel Messi.The...
Ralf Rangnick hails Old Trafford atmosphere and Marcus Rashford impact

Ralf Rangnick loved the Old Trafford atmosphere, Manchester United’s defensive display and super-sub Marcus Rashford’s impact in the stoppage-time win against West Ham.The top-four rivals looked set to play out a drab goalless draw on Saturday afternoon as former United boss David Moyes’ well-drilled side produced a solid performance at Old Trafford.West Ham had already won there this season in the Carabao Cup but this time United emerged victorious as Rangnick threw caution to the wind, bringing on Anthony Martial Edinson Cavani and Rashford.All three were involved in the third and final minute of stoppage time, with the latter...
Manchester United vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United can leapfrog West Ham United with a win on Saturday, with both sides fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League.It’s the Hammers who sit in fourth at present but they are only two points ahead of United having played a game more - while Tottenham, fifth, are in better form than both of these teams.The most recent trip back to his former club saw David Moyesemerge triumphant with a win in the Carabao Cup, but Ralf Rangnick holds hopes that his team are on the right path now, following a strong second-half showing and win over...
