Geneva Man Charged With Animal Cruelty
A Geneva man has been charged with animal cruelty following the investigation into the alleged abandonment of animals at his Castle Street apartment. Police say when the landlord...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A Geneva man has been charged with animal cruelty following the investigation into the alleged abandonment of animals at his Castle Street apartment. Police say when the landlord...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 2