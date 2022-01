Marriott International (MAR +3.4%) trades higher after the hotel operator updates in its 2021 development progress. The company says its worldwide system consisted of nearly 8K properties and roughly 1.48M rooms spread across 139 countries and territories. Marriott says it had the largest global development pipeline at the end of the year with roughly 485K rooms in the pipeline. The company signed 599 agreements during 2021 representing approximately 92Krooms of which slightly more than half are located outside of U.S. and Canada. For the year, Marriott added more than 86K rooms on a gross basis, which marked 3.9% system growth despite the pandemic headwinds and inclusive of deletions of 2.1%.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO