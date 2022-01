Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to be getting This Is Us season 6 episode 2 — and with that, a pair of big-time love stories. For Deja, this presents an opportunity for her to visit Malik at his new college digs, and experience some of what that life is like. At the same time, though, she could have a chance to better understand what the future of this relationship could be. It’s clear at this point that they love each other, but will that love be enough?

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO