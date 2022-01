HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As of 3 p.m. the freezing line is running along I-35. Traveling east to west, this is where that transition from cold rain to sleet/ ice will begin. There are already reports of freezing rain accumulating on elevated surfaces near Austin. Snowflakes are being seen in town just north of Frederiksberg. Approaching this evening, temperatures will steadily drop as the freezing line will begin to consume more of southern and southeast Texas. Just to the west of Sealy, along I-10 there is already a mix of rain/ sleet occurring. This mix will become more common in counties and towns further east ahead of the the 6 p.m. hour.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO