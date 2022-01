Anew sound is coming to The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia, one with a life of its own, a score with an energetic mix of vibrant hip-hop and orchestra music. On February 3, Ensemble Mik Nawooj (EMN), led by the talented composer JooWan Kim and MC Rapper Sandman, bring their metamusic to Olympia’s performing arts center. The audience will enjoy a presentation of the rich, ethereal sounds of classical instruments in delicate balance with the jump and pizzaz of hip-hop. Patrons from all around the county will enjoy the group’s expression of interwoven sounds and dance.

