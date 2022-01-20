ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch “The Marfa Tapes” country music documentary

By Mallory Dwortz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of country music’s most powerful voices come together in this new Paramount+ documentary, The Marfa Tapes. Join Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram as they settle into the Texas desert to create their new album. Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram...

Popculture

Country Music Legend Retiring From the Raod

Country legend Robert Earl Keen is ready to take a chill pill. The singer announced recently that he's ready to take a break from the road. The Houston native has been performing professionally since 1984, but his road to stardom began in college years before that. In a video post on his social media accounts titled "Time Flies" persona said the decision had nothing to do with his health, which has not been in the best shape in recent years.
Country Music Baby News!

Congratulations to Taylor from Maddie & Tae, who had a little baby girl, Leighton Grace, on Monday. Leighton arrived three months early and Taylor shared a pic with her husband Josh Kerr looking at their baby girl in the hospital. Little Leighton weighs less than three pounds, but it looks like she's in good hands and they can't wait to take her home.
Country Music Radio Legend Ralph Emery Passes

He was known as “the dean of country music broadcasters.”. Ralph Emery, one of the biggest voices ever to be associated with Music City USA and Country music in the U.S., has died. The former WSM-AM 650 in Nashville morning show host was 88. He was far more than...
Miranda Lambert
Jack Ingram
Jon Randall
Fox delays debut of country music drama 'Monarch'

Country fans eager for new Fox drama "Monarch" must wait a little longer before the show makes its small-screen debut. Initially slated to premiere Jan. 30 after the NFL's NFC Championship game, Fox now eyes this fall to introduce the program, according to a statement released late Wednesday. The network noted "unavoidable realities of the pandemic and profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry" as reason for shifting "Monarch" into a to-be-determined slot later this year.
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall’s “THE MARFA TAPES” to premiere Jan 20th exclusively on Paramount+

Documentary film offers a rare glimpse inside the making of the GRAMMY® Award-nominated album of the same name. (ad)This post is sponsored by Paramount+. Go behind the journey. Go behind the inspiration. Go Behind the Music. The groundbreaking music documentary series is now streaming, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE!
SMPA to host country music festival

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater has announced its first major event for the upcoming concert season which will include several country music and bluegrass favorites. On June 10-11, the amphitheater will play host to the American Made Music festival featuring headlining artists Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey & Vincent, Jimmy Fortune and more, to be announced soon. The American Made series will include five dates with SMPA being the kickoff concert event.
Watch The Trailer For The Netflix Documentary ‘JEEN-YUHS: A Kanye Trilogy’

Kanye West is headed to Netflix, sooner than you think. Back in April 2021 it was announced that a documentary on West will arrive soon on the platform, as the streaming giant purchased the rights from TIME Studios and Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah for a reported thirty million dollars. Coodie & Chike, who have been associated with West throughout his entire career, plan to reportedly use two decades of footage taken (the pair are responsible for his memorable “Through The Wire” and “Jesus Walks” videos) for the doc. It was reported that the doc will have “never-before-seen footage and home videos,” and that the it will “also deal with the death of West’s mother, Donda West, and the impact it had on the rapper; his personal evolution in recent years; his successful move into fashion design and his unsuccessful run for President in 2020. It’s unclear, however, whether the series will also chronicle West’s 2021 divorce from Kim Kardashian.”
Playhouse on the Square brings a jukebox country musical to the stage

May We All, running now through February 20, 2022 at Playhouse on the Square, is the story of Jenna Coates, a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. The musical includes country music favorites like Kacey Musgrave’s Rainbow, Chris Stapleton’s Broken Halos, Dolly Parton’s Jolene, Kenny Chesney’s American Kids, and the title song by Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw, among many other chart-topping hits. Playhouse executive producer Michael Detroit took 3 Good Minutes with Amy Speropoulos to talk about the show.
Afropunk Music Stars To watch In 2022

Unapologetically Black, with energies that are free, bright and nonconformist: A new wave of entertainers is transforming the sonic landscape, with music that bucks the formulas of an industry that routinely churns out and champions more of the same. Having performed in front of large crowds on the festival circuit, namely last year’s Afropunk, these five talents are poised to take over the mainstream with their signature sounds.
THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1964, Roger Miller recorded “Dang Me” and “Chug-A-Lug” in Nashville at the Bradley Film & Recording Studio. Today in 1967, Johnny Cash & June Carter recorded the classic, “Jackson,” at the Columbia Recording Studios in Nashville. Today in 1990, The Nitty Gritty...
How the Daughter of Wu-Tang’s RZA Started Singing Country Music With Her Mom

Back in 2014, Tekitha would host electrifying jam sessions where she’d invite musicians, poets, rappers and visual artists to her home for a night of creativity and collaboration. For her daughter Prana Supreme Diggs, those nights were a chance to sing alongside a group of dynamic artists. One evening after the mother and daughter wowed guests with some freestyling, the younger performer had a thought: “‘What if we sang and wrote our own songs together?’” Diggs recalls asking her mother.
Country Music Almanac 2022: Our Journalists’ Survey

A wide array of folks spend a significant amount of their lives exploring and examining country music. Some work in several media, while others focus solely on writing or broadcasting. Many have published or are publishing books, or have taken on other projects like writing liner notes for historic reissues; some are also musicians. We’ve invited a handful of them to share their take on the present and future of country music in our survey. Read a sampling of their responses (along with some outlets where you’ve seen or heard their work in the past year) on topics from artists who deserve more recognition to the biggest challenges facing the industry in the year to come.
31 Country Newcomers To Watch in 2022

Country music has welcomed so many upcoming artists over the years, and they come from all corners of every genre. Among the genre’s singer-songwriters, soloists, and groups, some are as traditional as possible while others explore an innovative sound and push the genre’s limits like no other. Several...
How to Watch “Supernatural Academy” series premiere

Supernatural Academy premieres today on Peacock. Stream this magical animated series, and get sucked into an eerie world of werewolves, witches, and more. Based on the best-selling YA fiction series by Jaymin Eve, Supernatural Academy follows two sisters raised in separate realms. The show joins them for a mystical adventure—all starting with a reunion at the Supernatural Academy. Twins with almost nothing in common (or so it seems), these two must overcome their rivalry in order to save themselves, and the world as they know it.
Country Music Almanac 2022: Escaping the Bear Trap

Even before I got thrown into the deep end of the country music scene, it was always a genre I admired. As a writer myself, I respect a good narrative. I’ve always loved how you don’t have to be the most incredible singer out there or a totally prodigious musician to make it in country — as long as you can tell a story. A good story is king.
How to Watch “Darcey & Stacey” season 3, episode 2

Darcey & Stacey season 3 continues tonight at 8/7c on TLC. Watch all-new episodes for free with Philo and FuboTV. Daring duo Darcey and Stacey first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, kickstarting their popular spinoff series and catapulting the inseparable pair into the TLC spotlight. These identical twins do everything together—marriage, divorce, cosmetic procedures—you name it. Their popular reality series follows every fun-filled moment of drama, laughs, and sisterly love. You don’t want to miss out on season 3. Tune in every Monday at 8/7c to join these iconic TLC characters on Darcey & Stacey.
Music: Documentary About Marilyn Manson Allegations Coming To Sundance

Documentary About Marilyn Manson Allegations Coming To Screen at Sundance. "Phoenix Rising" has been added to this year's Sundance Film Festival and the doc is about Evan Rachel Wood, chronicling her abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson. Later this year, the film will also be released on HBO in two parts. The film is directed by Amy Berg who is known for "Deliver Us From Evil" and "The Case Against Adnan Syed."
