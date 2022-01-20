How to Watch “The Marfa Tapes” country music documentary

Kanye West is headed to Netflix, sooner than you think. Back in April 2021 it was announced that a documentary on West will arrive soon on the platform, as the streaming giant purchased the rights from TIME Studios and Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah for a reported thirty million dollars. Coodie & Chike, who have been associated with West throughout his entire career, plan to reportedly use two decades of footage taken (the pair are responsible for his memorable “Through The Wire” and “Jesus Walks” videos) for the doc. It was reported that the doc will have “never-before-seen footage and home videos,” and that the it will “also deal with the death of West’s mother, Donda West, and the impact it had on the rapper; his personal evolution in recent years; his successful move into fashion design and his unsuccessful run for President in 2020. It’s unclear, however, whether the series will also chronicle West’s 2021 divorce from Kim Kardashian.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO