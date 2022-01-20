ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Thank goodness they got this right’: Twitter reacts to MLB killing Rays’ split-city plan

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Katie Platt holds up a sign protesting the Rays proposal to split the season between St. Petersburg and Montreal at the ALDS game against the Red Sox last season. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

It was a plan more than 2 1/2 years in the making, yet it all came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon when Major League Baseball dashed any hopes the Rays had of sharing the team with Montreal.

It’s safe to say the split-city plan always had plenty of detractors right here in Tampa Bay. And possibly farther up north as well.

Here’s how some on Twitter reacted to the news:

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

