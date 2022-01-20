Former Walmart employee reveals workers can pause self check-out machines if they suspect theft – ‘You will get caught’

A TIKTOKER who claimed to be a former Walmart employee has a warning for Walmart shoppers: Do not steal.

She revealed that self-checkout workers can pause the machine if they think you’re stealing and said you will definitely get caught.

“First thing’s first: If you’ve been to Walmart, you’ve probably been to these self-checkouts,” the TikToker, who goes by @obeygoddess on the platform, said as she pointed to a picture of self-checkout kiosks.

“Now what you didn’t know is Walmart employees that work in the self-checkout area carry devices around called TC devices.

“With these TC devices, we’re able to see everything you’re purchasing, how much your total purchase is, and how much each item costs.”

She then showed a picture of what a worker’s TC device looks like when a person is checking out, and it displayed exactly what she mentioned, plus the number of items the person is scanning.

The former employee continued on to reveal that employees who suspect theft have the option to pause the checkout process at any kiosk and make it look like the machine froze with the devices.

She shared a photo of a kiosk displaying an error message, but she also said your checkout screen can simply freeze so you can’t do anything else.

“At that point, you have no choice but to call for help,” she noted.

“And once we come over we pretend like something is wrong with the machine.”

She continued: “Basically at that point what they do is if you already have things inside bags and you’re stealing, they’ll take everything out of the bags and be like: ‘Don’t worry, we’ll ring you up at another machine, there must be sometthing wrong with this one.’

“And at that point, they’ll just take you to a main checkout where there’s an actual person to cash you out.”

The former Walmart employee said the point of her video is to teach people not to even try stealing from the self-checkout line.

“They can see everything that you’re purchasing, everything that you’re scanning.

“You will get caught and they will pause a transaction on you.”

The video received a wide range of reactions, and one person even claimed they saw this happen in a Walmart they were shopping at.

“I saw this happen to a woman in the store here … and LITERALLY everything you said IS TRUE,” they wrote.

And in response to people arguing that no one is ever paying attention at their local Walmarts, the video creator replied: “[At] our Walmart we had mangers and supervisors watching non stop; we couldn’t even pull our phone out unless we had to.”

Dozens of people slammed Walmart for caring so much because they “make billions and underpay employees.”

“Another pro tip: If you saw someone stealing? No you didn't,” another unamused viewer commented.

The Sun has reached out to Walmart for comment via email.

