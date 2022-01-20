ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

15 Transitional Strategies to Use When a Key Leader Leaves

By Expert Panel
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Management transitions can be tricky, so it's important to have a plan in place when a senior staff member makes their...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

The Key Attributes of the Future In-House Leader

In the video below, Kelly Thomson, Partner at RPC, discusses all things leadership with Rupert Hopley, Company Secretary and Group General Counsel at Informa. They discuss the evolving role of the GC, what it means to be a truly authentic leader, and how to proactively build authentic connections across the business whilst working in a disrupted world.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

When Do Capital-Efficient Strategies Disappoint?

Two questions often come up about our capital-efficient family of ETFs: “How do I use these in a total portfolio context?” and “When will they break down or underperform/disappoint investors?”. These two questions are related. How one uses capital-efficient strategies in a portfolio will dictate when things...
MARKETS
Light Reading

Transit Wireless hires leader for advertising business

NEW YORK – Transit Wireless, a BAI Communications and leading 5G wireless infrastructure company, announced that Anthony Mazzarella has been promoted to Vice President of Analytics and Advertising. In his new role, he will manage all sales activity for the company's advertising and analytics products. Mr. Mazzarella is based in New York City and will report directly to Melinda White, chief executive officer of Transit Wireless.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Goulston
Searchengineland.com

6 key elements of a successful ABM strategy

In a recent study of over 1000 Go-To-Market (GTM) teams, over 90% of marketers said they want to target prospects and customers through a tailored approach with personalized campaigns and sales outreach. But given the shifts in buyer behavior over the last 18 months, ABM has quickly become a must for marketers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Newsweek Expert Forum#Torero Traders School 4
TheConversationCanada

How businesses can best help employees disconnect from work

A number of countries have recently introduced legislation giving employees the legal right to disconnect electronically from work. Originating in France, right-to-disconnect initiatives mandate that organizations cannot expect employees to be available outside of their established working hours. Read more: The right to disconnect: Why legislation doesn't address the real problems with work This legislation has now expanded to Ireland, Canada, Spain and other countries. However, by maintaining a focus on a set of established working hours during which...
ECONOMY
euromonitor.com

Key Strategies for Value Creation Through Back to Basics

As we enter another year marked by COVID-19 as a persistent reality, brands will need to adjust to a more streamlined consumer mindset when it comes to consumption, through simplification and the adoption of a ‘back to basics’ approach in terms of marketing, product innovation and portfolio realignment. The crisis has highlighted a collective increased appreciation of personal health and the health of the planet, and has demonstrated our capability of being content with less. While the consumer desire for product and service experimentation remains intact, the pursuit of simpler lives is marginally stronger and has seen an uptick compared with pre-pandemic years, with 69% of global consumers looking for ways to simplify their lives in 2021, according to Euromonitor International’s Lifestyles Survey.
SCIENCE
orlandomedicalnews.com

Seven Key Advantages of a Proven SEO Strategy

This month we provide you with 7 key advantages of having an SEO strategy in place and while there are others, these are very important points to consider. SEO has proven very effective to businesses looking to increase their online visibility and sales. An often, over-looked benefit of having professional SEO service is that it helps to make your websites favorable, to both site visitors and search engines alike.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Gazette

Strategies for Avoiding Losses When Investing in Bitcoin

Crypto is a highly volatile market that you should tread with caution. Here's how to avoid losses when investing in Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies' high volatility is the main characteristic that could expose investors to significant losses when the markets take a downturn. Others also cite cyber threats as a key challenge that could threaten the profitability of crypto investments. Nevertheless, various strategies exist for investors and traders to mitigate risks and avoid losses. Here are the most effective ways to minimize losses when investing in Bitcoin:
MARKETS
Seattle Times

When a diagnosis demands a long-term money strategy

When Fred Schwartz was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1994, the financial challenges that lay ahead were not top of mind. “My health was my main concern,” he said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen.”. But the costs of his chronic illness began to loom...
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
748K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy