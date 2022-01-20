15 Transitional Strategies to Use When a Key Leader Leaves

As we enter another year marked by COVID-19 as a persistent reality, brands will need to adjust to a more streamlined consumer mindset when it comes to consumption, through simplification and the adoption of a ‘back to basics’ approach in terms of marketing, product innovation and portfolio realignment. The crisis has highlighted a collective increased appreciation of personal health and the health of the planet, and has demonstrated our capability of being content with less. While the consumer desire for product and service experimentation remains intact, the pursuit of simpler lives is marginally stronger and has seen an uptick compared with pre-pandemic years, with 69% of global consumers looking for ways to simplify their lives in 2021, according to Euromonitor International’s Lifestyles Survey.

