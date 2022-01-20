ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're Open: Café At The Plaza serving brunch for over 100 years

By Rod Burks
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
On North Cass Street on Milwaukee's East Side, you’ll find Café At The Plaza. They’ve been serving brunch for over hundred years.

“Most of the feedback about us from customers is about our service," says Executive Chef Peter Smith. "People like to come here, sit at the counter and watch us work our magic in the kitchen.”

“Our Plaza Benedict or Veggie Benedict, are very popular," Smith said. "The Avocado Toast is another one that people like, along with our many specialty pancakes."

