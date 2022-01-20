Nonprofit news service launches in Nebraska

The launch of an independent, nonprofit news outlet was announced on Thursday in a press release. The Nebraska Examiner is an online news organization focused on Nebraska and will launch Jan. 25.

The Examiner is the 26th state-capital news outlet created under the umbrella of States Newsroom, a national nonprofit funded by grants and tax-free donations.

News coverage will include, but not be limited to, state government, politics, agriculture, the environment, labor and growth, social services and education. The Examiner’s watchdog reporting will explore whether Nebraskans’ tax dollars are being spent wisely.

“We intend to provide a hard-hitting flow of daily news, scoops and reports that will keep Nebraskans informed and help them to better understand their state and communities,” said Cate Folsom, the Examiner’s Editor-in-Chief. “Our staff of four has worked in Nebraska journalism for a combined 137 years. Our deep experience and strong skills will benefit our readers moving forward.”

Examiner staff members are proud to join other dedicated Nebraska journalists — whether they work for legacy news publications or for newer online, nonprofit organizations — who share our mission of informing the public in a fair and balanced way.

As a nonprofit, the Examiner will have no paywalls or ads. Its content will be available for republishing by any other news outlets, with proper attribution.

The Examiner is staffed by four award-winning journalists:

Cate Folsom, Editor-in-Chief, has more than 40 years of experience in daily journalism.

Paul Hammel, Senior Reporter, has covered the Nebraska Legislature and Nebraska state government for decades.

Cindy Gonzalez, Senior Reporter, has more than 35 years of experience, largely at the Omaha World-Herald.

Aaron Sanderford, Political Reporter, has tackled various news roles in his 20-plus year career.

Readers can sign up now for the Daily Examiner, an emailed newsletter that will provide a roundup of the day’s top news and commentary.

