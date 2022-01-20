ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. Insurers Could Spend Millions for Ivermectin Rx for COVID-19

The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Insurers Could Spend Millions for Ivermectin Rx for COVID-19 THURSDAY, Jan....

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Insurance Often Covers Ivermectin for COVID, Even Though Drug Doesn't Work

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. insurers are paying millions of dollars a year to cover the cost of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of proof the anti-parasitic drug is effective against the virus, a new study finds. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization say ivermectin pills — typically used to treat parasitic infections like worms — should not be used for COVID-19, except in clinical studies. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Despite lack of evidence it treats COVID, ivermectin prescriptions still being paid for by health insurers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ivermectin continues to be a lightning rod topic during the coronavirus pandemic. Although many people are using the medication as a COVID-19 treatment option, there’s very little evidence that the drug actually fights the virus. Despite all this, a new study reveals health insurers are still paying for patients wanting the controversial drug.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Covid#Insurers#Healthday News
Effingham Radio

U.S. COVID-19 Cases Top 65 Million Amid Omicron Surge

The U.S. is topping another milestone with more than 65-million COVID-19 cases as of this weekend. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University also say more than 850-thousand deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The fast-moving Omicron variant is blamed for most of the new cases. Hospitals in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Biden says U.S. schools will get 10 million more COVID-19 tests per month

The Biden administration said Wednesday it will provide 10 million more COVID-19 tests to U.S. schools each month as it tries to keep classrooms open and mollify teachers’ unions that have demanded safety upgrades amid the omicron wave. The allotment will consist of 5 million rapid tests to help...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Press

Vaccine mandate at Canadian border could cost consumers

(The Center Square) – A new requirement for truck drivers coming from Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could add to supply chain challenges for everything from cars to fruit. The Canadian Trucking Alliance said it could effect more than 12,000 drivers who cross the border daily. "Based on...
INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

COVID Boosters Keep Older Americans Out of Hospitals: CDC

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 among older Americans is far higher for those who are unvaccinated than for those who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot, new government data shows. The differences were stark: In December, unvaccinated people 50 and older were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who had completed the initial immunization series, but hadn't yet received a booster, according to statistics published Thursday on the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWMT

Insurance now covers at-home COVID-19 tests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In an effort to expand access to free COVID-19 testing, the U.S Department of Health and Human services announced Monday that private health insurers will be required to cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests. The new policy went into effect Saturday as demand for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy