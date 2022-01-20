Shifl releases fintech product for instant payments

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Excellon Resources (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) has shared production numbers for its Platosa Mine project, located in Durango, Mexico. Highlights of the report note that compared to 2020, silver equivalent production has increased 25%, from 1.6 million AgEq oz. to 2 million AgEq oz; that number specifically comes from an increase in silver, lead and zinc production throughout 2021. For the fourth quarter, AgE1 production decreased 12% compared to 2020 overall. Despite that decline, the announcement noted that consistent throughput continued during Q4, which was the sixth consecutive quarter of more than 20,000 tons mined and milled from Platosa since Excellon restarted operations on the project in Q2 2020. “Our Mexican operations delivered records for mined and processed tonnage in 2021, along with the most silver ounces produced since 2013,” said Excellon Resources president and CEO Brendan Cahill in the press release. “During Q4, we realized lower production than the very strong Q4 2020 quarter, primarily due to lower ore grades and partially due to seasonal impacts on processing and delivery schedules. At Platosa, we continue work to assess 2022 mine plans and outlook.”

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO