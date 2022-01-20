Harbor Healthcare Mergers & Acquisitions (PRNewsfoto/Harbor Healthcare Consultants)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Healthcare Advises a California Home Infusion Pharmacy On Its Sale

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Healthcare is pleased to announce the successful sale of a California based home infusion pharmacy, a leading provider of infused and specialty drugs to patients within Northern California. The strategic acquirer maintains a nationwide presence in the home infusion space and this acquisition provides them with key access to a competitive market. The long-lasting relationships and rapport of the California home infusion business made it a unique and advantageous geographic advancement for the acquirer. Customers are excited about the new services and technology the acquirer brings and retaining the existing team members will help to ensure continuity during integration. The strategically planned uninterrupted service will maximize growth and value, and maintain the seller's legacy.
