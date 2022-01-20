ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. Insurers Could Spend Millions for Ivermectin Rx for COVID-19

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 3 days ago
THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Insurers could prevent substantial waste by restricting prescription coverage for inappropriate use of ivermectin for COVID-19, according to a research letter published online Jan. 13 in the Journal of the American Medical Association....

Despite lack of evidence it treats COVID, ivermectin prescriptions still being paid for by health insurers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ivermectin continues to be a lightning rod topic during the coronavirus pandemic. Although many people are using the medication as a COVID-19 treatment option, there’s very little evidence that the drug actually fights the virus. Despite all this, a new study reveals health insurers are still paying for patients wanting the controversial drug.
Insurance Often Covers Ivermectin for COVID, Even Though Drug Doesn't Work

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. insurers are paying millions of dollars a year to cover the cost of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of proof the anti-parasitic drug is effective against the virus, a new study finds. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization say ivermectin pills — typically used to treat parasitic infections like worms — should not be used for COVID-19, except in clinical studies. ...
Insurance now covers at-home COVID-19 tests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — In an effort to expand access to free COVID-19 testing, the U.S Department of Health and Human services announced Monday that private health insurers will be required to cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests. The new policy went into effect Saturday as demand...
U.S. govt to increase COVID-19 tests for schools by 10 million per month

(Reuters) – The Biden administration announced on Wednesday a new set of measures to keep schools open, including increasing access to COVID-19 tests, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-reports-least-11-mln-covid-cases-day-shattering-global-record-2022-01-11. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-reports-least-11-mln-covid-cases-day-shattering-global-record-2022-01-11, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world. Omicron was estimated to account for 98.3% of total new coronavirus cases circulating in the country as of Jan. 8, the CDC said Tuesday.
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

