Scientists ready to provoke curiosity

Like so many ancient trees in a sacred grove, the titans who have shaped my own history have fallen one by one in a mere matter of weeks: bell hooks, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, E.O. Wilson, Joan Didion, Sarah Weddington, Stephen Sondheim, Betty White and, just last Friday, Sidney Poitier. Only one of these wise ones did I have the opportunity to learn from in a close-up, personal way. That was Professor Wilson. I was lucky enough to take his “Evolutionary Biology” course in the fall of my freshman year of college. Advertised as a “core course” accessible to one-and-all, Wilson’s course turned out to be quite the reach for this math-phobic first-year with limited exposure to the field. The finer points of Mendelian genetics were completely lost on me and I struggled mightily simply to pass the class. Nevertheless, I remember it as one of my favorites.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 10 DAYS AGO