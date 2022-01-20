ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pictor Successfully Completes Validation Trial in U.S. for its SARS-Co-V-2 Antibody Test

By Pictor
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Zealand diagnostic biotech company Pictor Ltd. announced today that it has successfully completed validation trials at two separate sites in the United States, one of which was Florida-based Boca Biolistics, for its COVID-19 antibody test. The Pictor test simultaneously detects the...

