Pictor Successfully Completes Validation Trial in U.S. for its SARS-Co-V-2 Antibody Test

As of December, 2021, more than 272 million people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Multiple types of vaccines have been used to build herd immunity for the pandemic; however, decreased protective effect has been reported, and neutralizing antibody titers induced by the two doses of vaccination decline to near or below the seropositive threshold after 6 months1, indicating that the current COVID-19 vaccines provide relatively short-duration protection. In addition, with the unprecedented transmission of SARS-CoV-2, several more contagious Variants of Concern (VOCs) have emerged. Most recently, the B.1.1.529 variant Omicron, which was identified in November 2021, has spread internationally. The Omicron variant is the fifth VOC designated by the World Health Organization, primarily due to numerous mutations in the spike glycoprotein, especially in the receptor-binding domain and N-terminal domain. As the Omicron variant is the most divergent variant so far, it may lead to escape from immunity induced by the existing COVID-19 vaccines, and cause a large number of breakthrough infections2.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO