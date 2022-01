Thanks to the hot stove freeze, there’s time to sit back and explore some of the bigger question marks surrounding the Dodgers for 2022. With Walker Buehler and Julio Urias atop the rotation, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers will have some decisions to make on who will fill out the remaining spots which will be a combination of Tony Gonsolin, David Price, and offseason acquisition Andrew Heaney. Mitch White and Andre Jackson, who tossed only 11.2 innings in his debut season last year, are both likely to level up their experience points with a few appearances next season. And then we come to long-time LA ace, Clayton Kershaw, who is still on the free-agent market.

