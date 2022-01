If you’re looking for places to explore in New York City that offer beautiful scenery and even a history lesson, consider visiting some sites in the Gateway National Recreation Area. Taking up more than 26,000 acres of land, the area is located mostly along the outer coastlines of Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and northern New Jersey. It was established by the federal government in 1972 to provide city residents with the opportunity to engage in recreational activities that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do in the city. In 2020, over 8.4 million people visited the Gateway National Recreation Area. Although beach-goers made up a large percentage of that number, others found exploring old military sites and nature preserves to be just as exciting as a day under the sun.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO