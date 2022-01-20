ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Police: Man drove around crossing gates in deadly Mentor train crash

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– A 42-year-old man was killed when a train hit his pickup truck in Mentor Thursday morning.

It happened on the railroad tracks near Hopkins Road at about 9:50 a.m.

Mentor police said as the driver got close to the crossing, the railroad gates started to come down and the lights were activated. Witnesses said the pickup truck passed two stopped vehicles and went around the gate.

The eastbound train hit the truck on the passenger side. The driver was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene.

    A train and car crashed near Hopkins Road in Mentor on Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo: Will Wolkoff/FOX 8)
    A train and car crashed near Hopkins Road in Mentor on Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo: Will Wolkoff/FOX 8)
  • A train and car crashed near Hopkins Road in Mentor on Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo: Will Wolkoff/FOX 8)
    A train and car crashed near Hopkins Road in Mentor on Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo: Will Wolkoff/FOX 8)

The victim was identified as Jason Murphy, of Mentor-on-the-Lake.

No other injuries were reported.

shoddrea Hendricks
2d ago

Been driving all those yrs...and BOOM...hit by a train cause he was in a rush!!, Unintentional suicide,eh!??💯🤔💀🤗

