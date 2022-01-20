Police: Man drove around crossing gates in deadly Mentor train crash
MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– A 42-year-old man was killed when a train hit his pickup truck in Mentor Thursday morning.
It happened on the railroad tracks near Hopkins Road at about 9:50 a.m.‘The Cleveland area has reached its omicron peak’: Health leaders update COVID outbreak in Ohio
Mentor police said as the driver got close to the crossing, the railroad gates started to come down and the lights were activated. Witnesses said the pickup truck passed two stopped vehicles and went around the gate.
The eastbound train hit the truck on the passenger side. The driver was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene.
The victim was identified as Jason Murphy, of Mentor-on-the-Lake.
No other injuries were reported.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 15