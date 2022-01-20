541885_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Biden's Disastrous First Year Drives Voters Into GOP Arms.

Victoria Advocate

Amid plummeting poll numbers, rising inflation and a Supreme Court smackdown, President Biden traveled to the Peach State earlier this week not to celebrate the University of Georgia's national championship the night before, but to foretell the doom of Americans' right to vote. According to Biden and leading Democrats Chuck Schumer and Stacey Abrams, the only way to save America is to pass their party's sweeping election reform legislation, the so-called Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Sounds simple, doesn't it? What American could oppose bills with names like that?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Victoria Advocate

What Biden's Approval Rating Means for the Midterms. Quinnipiac University released its latest survey Thursday inquiring about President Biden's job approval rating. It stood at just 35%, the lowest measured job approval of his presidency. To put this in perspective, the lowest poll reading Quinnipiac had for Donald Trump was 33%, and the lowest rating he ever received in any poll was 32%.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Victoria Advocate

The term "culture war" has been a staple of American politics and public debates for decades, the latest iterations framed by the likes of abortion, marriage equality, and climate change. However, such issues don't motivate voters as much as people on the extremes tend to believe.
The Press

When Sen. Joe Manchin announced on Fox News that he could not support President Biden's Build Back Better legislation even at its reduced price, he took heat from White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki, followed quickly by criticism from journalists and pundits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Barack Obama
Victoria Advocate

This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
ELECTIONS
Allied News

ATLANTA — Standing on grounds once walked by the late Martin Luther King, Jr. in Atlanta just days before the observance of his birthday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris backed Senate Democrats' push for federal voting laws.
ATLANTA, GA
The Press

"You'll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think." — Mitch McConnell on Nov. 21, 2013, in Senate floor speech to Harry Reid-led Democrats curtailing the filibuster for judicial appointments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Press

Socialism has become popular again in certain U.S. political circles. Openly avowed socialists, such as New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, exercise an inordinate amount of influence in the Democratic Party. The leftist journal In These Times featured a headline in January 2021 that read "Congress Has More Socialists Than Ever Before in U.S. History." In Gallup's 2020 poll, 45% of respondents said they would vote for a qualified socialist candidate for president. In a more recent Axios/Momentive poll, 51% of respondents between the ages of 18-34 had a positive reaction to the word socialism.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. "You're going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate," Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. "All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it's clear that these are people...
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump's allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Sinema gambles that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024

The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don't know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden's presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona's senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats' circular firing squad. And her highly choreographed speech […] The post Sinema gambles that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
