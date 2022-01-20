ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia

By associatedpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department says it’s levying new sanctions against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say...

The Independent

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament.The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

US Embassy in Ukraine requests departure of nonessential staff, report says

The US Embassy in Kyiv has requested that the State Department authorise the departure of all nonessential personnel and their families, reports say.Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN says that the departures could start soon, with an announcement coming in just days. Bloomberg published a similar report.A State Department spokesperson told CNN that there is “nothing to announce at this time,” adding that rigorous contingency planning is conducted as always in the event the security situation deteriorates.A source close to the Ukrainian government says that Kyiv has been informed and that evacuations of diplomatic families could begin...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

United States weighing evacuating diplomats’ families from Ukraine

United States offered to hold a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden as the United States weighs evacuating Americans in Ukraine, The Guardianreported. The offer comes as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland as the two countries seek to resolve their tensions.“If it proves useful and productive for the two presidents to meet, to talk, to engage, to try to carry things forward, I think we’re fully prepared to do that,” Mr Blinken said. “President Biden has met here in Geneva with President Putin. He’s...
FOREIGN POLICY
Ukraine warns Russia has ‘almost completed’ build-up of forces near border

Ukraine has warned that Russia has “almost completed” its build-up of forces that could be used for an offensive against the country, compounding fears that Moscow could launch an invasion at any time. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s latest intelligence assessment — shared exclusively Tuesday with CNN...
MILITARY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. looking to help Ukraine if Russia cuts energy supply -official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is looking at a range of contingency options to help Ukraine should Russia cut off energy supplies, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday. The official, who spoke to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

U.S. Senate Democrats to unveil Russia sanctions bill

(Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday will unveil a bill that would impose sweeping sanctions on top Russian government and military officials, including President Vladimir Putin, and key banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine, Senator Robert Menendez said. The proposed legislation includes provisions to help bolster Ukraine’s...
FOREIGN POLICY

