U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia

United States offered to hold a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden as the United States weighs evacuating Americans in Ukraine, The Guardianreported. The offer comes as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland as the two countries seek to resolve their tensions.“If it proves useful and productive for the two presidents to meet, to talk, to engage, to try to carry things forward, I think we’re fully prepared to do that,” Mr Blinken said. “President Biden has met here in Geneva with President Putin. He’s...
