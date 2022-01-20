Seminole Ridge football coach Casko steps down; assistant promoted to fill position

Seminole Ridge coach Rick Casko questions a call at the end of their game against Wellington on Sept. 28, 2018, at Wellington High School. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

After four winning seasons and two playoff berths, Rick Casko is stepping down as the Seminole Ridge football coach.

Seminole Ridge revealed Casko’s decision on Twitter this week, announcing the Hawks will promote offensive line coach Chad Chieffalo to assume his role.

Chieffalo, who also serves as the school’s wrestling coach, has spent the past seven years with Seminole Ridge, helping the team go 23-12 over the past four seasons. He will step down as the wrestling coach at the end of the season.

“Coach Chieffalo’s name was the first name that came up on our radar when coach Casko informed us that he was retiring,” athletic director Scott Parks said in a statement. “Under coach Casko, Chad learned under one of the top coaches in county history. This will be a very smooth transition, and we are excited that coach Chieffalo accepted the position. He lives in the community and is very well-liked and respected by students, staff and the community at large.”

Under Casko, the Hawks made two playoff appearances in three years and have not lost a home game since October 2019.

Last season, the Hawks were named a finalist for the Lou Groza team of the year in Palm Beach County, going 8-2 in the regular season before getting knocked out in the first round by Melbourne.