Holland, NY

Highest ranking female New York State Police Officer: "we need more women, women bring so much to the table"

By Ryan Arbogast
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Colonel Mary A. Clark, the highest ranking female officer of the New York State Police (Deputy Superintendent), is calling on women to join the blue.

"We want to accurately represent the area with work in - and that includes women. There's no obstacles anymore, anyone can be a police officer," said Clark.

Clark started her career on a whim, but now hopes her voice can carry.

"I remember the day like it was yesterday, when I was told it was for me," said Clark.

Throughout her entire childhood, Clark worked at Zider Zee Diner, a local institution found in Holland. One day, nearly 35 years ago, State Troopers Patrick Lalley and Don Gardon made an offer that changed her life.

"I'd known them for a long time, throughout my time working at the Zee," said Clark.

"They came in, they told me I'd make a great Trooper, and gave me an application. I said what? A state trooper? No, that's not for me," she added.

Clark had just recently graduated from Buffalo State College and looked to become a teacher, but the job market wasn't opening up to her.

"I signed up and it was the best decision of my life," said Clark.

Clark implores all women and men to look into taking the state troopers exam, you can find all the information on how to sign up here.

Comments / 37

Marianne Borer
3d ago

wow! comments on here are just ignorant! My daughter-in-law was a State Trooper and you couldn't ask for a more capable and caring person! She could handle her own against anyone! Law enforcement needs more women like her!

Reply(1)
13
Annie Oakley
3d ago

I am a female and I have to agree that females should not be in this position. While I'm very comfortable and precise with a pistol and rifle-there is no way I could defend myself in some police related calls. I can't talk tazer or shoot my way out of all situations..just can't be done. My opinion.

Reply(7)
6
Greg S
3d ago

hope she never has to face an angry large male on her own. I understand a womens equal rights. it's not equal danger though.

Reply(1)
8
 

