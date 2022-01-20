Miami-Dade School Board should take a lesson from Broward superintendent search | Editorial

Broward County School Board interim superintendent Vickie Cartwright listens to public comment during a meeting about mask wearing in schools on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

In October, the Broward County School Board decided to take more time in its search for a superintendent. After recent events nearby, that decision looks even better.

Three months ago, the teachers union urged the board to name Interim Superintendent Vicky Cartwright. Union President Anna Fusco argued that Cartwright had been more transparent and accessible than Robert Runcie.

Fusco was correct in her point but wrong in her argument. Cartwright had had the job for just two months. The vote to hire her had been just 5-4. She had agreed not to seek the permanent job. Choosing her at that time would have made it appear that Cartwright was a rushed, insider choice at best and a sycophant for the union at worst.

This week, a search committee chose eight finalists to succeed Runcie. One is Cartwright, whom the board had allowed to apply in October. Two are from Palm Beach County. Two others also applied for the superintendent job in Miami-Dade County.

Let’s talk about that search for a moment.

The Miami-Dade School Board must replace Alberto Carvalho, who is leaving after 14 years to run the schools in Los Angeles. By all accounts, he has raised standards and test scores. In 2014, he was national superintendent of the year. Replacing him will be more than challenging.

Yet the school board voted against conducting a national search. Board members allowed just one week for applications. The only requirements were experience as a classroom teacher, principal and administrator and a master’s degree. Applicants also had to understand South Florida’s student diversity.

T. Willard Fair is president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Miami. In an interview with the Miami Herald, Fair called the search “the greatest miscarriage of responsibility I’ve seen in a long time.”

This week, the board chose three finalists to succeed Carvalho. One has drawn particular attention.

That would be Jacob Oliva, senior chancellor of the Division of Public Schools for the Florida Department of Education. Oliva is a Miami-Dade native and attended the county’s public schools.

But he works for Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who last year clashed with superintendents — especially Carvalho — on mask mandates. Corcoran forced Carvalho and others to appear before the Board of Education in a show trial to accept their punishment.

That background would make the hiring suspect because of Corcoran’s preference for charter schools over traditional public schools. In addition, Oliva and two other Department of Education officials formed a company that made a bid to run the Jefferson County School District in Florida’s Panhandle.

When that news broke, the other two officials resigned . Oliva kept his job after claiming that he didn’t know his name had been on the application.

Contrast that approach with the one in Broward, which actually has been a search.

As we noted last fall , allowing Cartwright to seek the job gave her an advantage. She has had several months to impress teachers, parents, board members and the public. She held up well during the Board of Education’s absurd inquisition, defending Broward’s mask mandate on science and the law.

But now Cartwright has competition, which she didn’t have before. She will have to argue not just for herself but also against the other finalists. Given the challenge, all of them will need good answers.

The next superintendent must show that the district can build and repair schools on time and on budget. Under Runcie, the construction department did neither.

The next superintendent will have to reverse declining enrollment in Broward’s schools or recommend closing and/or consolidating several campuses. None of those would be popular decisions.

The next superintendent will have to address learning loss from the pandemic. Florida was the last state to apply for federal money to deal with this problem.

The next superintendent will have to deal with repeated attacks from Tallahassee. Without evidence, Republicans have accused school districts of teaching critical race theory.

Finally, the next superintendent will have to shake up a communications team that tried to cover up the district’s failures before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. Kathy Koch, who runs the department, secretly organized a rally on behalf of Runcie last year after a grand jury indicted him for perjury.

There is no assurance that the Broward board will make the right choice even after a credible search. Done right, however, a credible search will allow the next superintendent to start without public suspicion. These days, that matters.

