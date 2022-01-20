International research network welcomes new partners

Gilytics brings Pathfinder, a cloud solution to automate infrastructure, design, planning and routing, into ArcGIS and joins Esri Partner Network Program. Zurich, January 12, 2022. Gilytics, a Swiss based company, which provides Pathfinder – a GIS cloud solution to automate the design, planning and routing of infrastructure – announces it has been accepted into the Esri Partner Network Startup Program. Pathfinder helps clients with a spatial optimization engine to automate manual processes in the design and planning of energy, transportation and telecommunication infrastructure. In addition, the same solution is used for improving and easing the stakeholder engagement and public participation. The integration will provide ArcGIS users with the ability to leverage the Pathfinder solution and a perfect integration of data services and customized technology in the ArcGIS system.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO