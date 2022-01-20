ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International research network welcomes new partners

Cover picture for the articleScience is a team sport. Searching for answers to science’s fundamental questions requires not only team effort, but the effort of multiple teams across multiple countries. In its quest to answer questions about the evolution and properties of cosmic matter and the origin of the world’s chemical elements, the International Research...

U.S. Department of State

New Initiatives Further Opportunity for International STEM Students, Scholars and Researchers, U.S. Entities

Consistent with the recent Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education, the U.S. Department of State is proud to announce additional measures to further our support for increasing the flow of talent in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to benefit American communities. The Early Career STEM Research...
Branding by Studio Only for the British International Research Institutes

Manchester-based studio Only created this modern brand identity for the British International Research Institutes (BIRI). Only is an award-winning graphic design and branding studio based in Manchester, UK. Their skilled team was tasked to work on a new visual identity for the British International Research Institutes (BIRI). “Against an increasingly uncertain future, the new BIRI brand unites the eight independent institutes behind a shared vision of a more connected future.”
Gilytics joins Esri Partner Network Program

Gilytics brings Pathfinder, a cloud solution to automate infrastructure, design, planning and routing, into ArcGIS and joins Esri Partner Network Program. Zurich, January 12, 2022. Gilytics, a Swiss based company, which provides Pathfinder – a GIS cloud solution to automate the design, planning and routing of infrastructure – announces it has been accepted into the Esri Partner Network Startup Program. Pathfinder helps clients with a spatial optimization engine to automate manual processes in the design and planning of energy, transportation and telecommunication infrastructure. In addition, the same solution is used for improving and easing the stakeholder engagement and public participation. The integration will provide ArcGIS users with the ability to leverage the Pathfinder solution and a perfect integration of data services and customized technology in the ArcGIS system.
Blockchain Research Institute partners with Standard Bank

Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) has expanded its work on the continent courtesy of cooperation with one of Africa’s largest banks, Standard Bank. The partnership has introduced BRI Africa which brings together academics, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to undertake research on blockchain technology, bridging the gap between the technological functionality of blockchain and the real market need.
Secret Network Secures $400M in Funding as It Onboards New Partners

Secret Network revealed that the $225 million ecosystem fund came from 25 existing ecosystem investors and partners. Independent base layer blockchain network Secret Network has realized $400 million in funding. According to the announcement, the funding comprises a $225 million ecosystem fund and a $175 million accelerator pool. Secret Network said the recent finding is part of its new growth initiative Shockwave, which focuses on making the blockchain network a significant part of Web3. In the announcement, Secret Network said Shockwave is focuses on “solidifying our network as a critical pillar and data privacy hub for Web3.
Cantaloupe, Inc. Unveils New International Partners Program

MALVERN, PA — As the pandemic drives increased demand for unattended retail solutions across the globe, Cantaloupe Inc., (Nasdaq: CTLP) recently announced its new Cantaloupe International Partners program. Through CIP, Cantaloupe aims to drive market penetration for high-performing retailers outside of the U.S. through bespoke, localized programs that combine...
Researchers demonstrate multimodal transistor in artificial neural networks

Researchers at the University of Surrey report a proof-of-concept demonstration of a multimodal transistor (MMT) in artificial neural networks, which mimic the human brain. This is an important step towards using thin-film transistors as artificial intelligence hardware and moves edge computing forward, with the prospect of reducing power needs and improving efficiency, rather than relying solely on computer chips.
Jio Estonia partners with University of Oulu on 6G research

Jio Estonia, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, has partnered with Finland's University of Oulu to accelerate the development of 6G. This is the first time an Indian CSP has formed an alliance with an international university for the development of an upcoming communications standard. Jio is trying to change how...
Ask the expert: Why is the Tonga eruption important?

"Ask the Expert" articles provide information and insights from MSU scientists, researchers and scholars about national and global issues, complex research and general-interest subjects based on their areas of academic expertise and study. They may feature historical information, background, research findings, or offer tips. Tonga is a country that made...
International networking group for women FemCity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Erin Rector brings FemCity, an international networking group for women to Knoxville. FemCity currently has chapters located across the United States and Canada with European branches opening in 2022. After traveling back and forth to Johnson City, group leader Erin Rector decided that it was time for Knoxville to have a chapter. FemCity is dedicated to uplifting women and providing a space for networking and growth.
UCLA professor partners with Indigenous communities for archaeology research

Groggy eyed, Stephen Acabado stepped off his 5 a.m. bus into Ifugao after his flight from the United States. “Hi Doc, good morning,” a stranger told him, he said. “Welcome back home. Acabado, an anthropology and archaeology associate professor, has been visiting Ifugao – a province in the...
Network International launches mobile payment acceptance solution

UAE-based Network International has partnered with Mastercard to launch Tap on Phone, a mobile payment acceptance solution for merchants across the Middle East and Africa. Tap on Phone supported by Mastercard gives SMEs the ability to accept payments through a smartphone. Customers will tap their card or device to make the payment on the SME merchant’s phone, each transaction being processed through Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS).
Recent algae discovery gives clues to boost biofuel production

A new study from the MSU Department of Energy Plant Research Laboratory shows how some algae can protect themselves when the oxygen they produce impairs their photosynthetic activity. The discovery also answers a long-standing question about how algae survive when CO2 levels are low. The findings of this research from...
Potluck Gives International Students the Chance to Network, Nosh

The university potluck experience has become a staple at colleges throughout the U.S., serving as an opportunity for students to come together and learn about the different backgrounds of their peers, especially for international students. They are a time for students, colleagues and professors to come together and share a meal reflective of home.
International team advances research on muscle health

An international team, led by University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine researchers, has published findings that could contribute to future therapeutics for muscle degeneration due to old age, and diseases such as cancer and muscular dystrophy. In a study appearing in the Journal of Cell Biology, which publishes peer-reviewed research...
When two ecosystems collided, ichthyosaurs re-evolved the ability to consume large prey

The land contact between North and South America has long been a fountain of research. The Isthmus of Panama — the narrow strip of land between the two continents — fully emerged about 3.5 million years ago. It allowed contact between terrestrial North and South American mammals, and resulted in wide-scale invasions of placental mammals into South America and the ultimate extinction of most southern marsupials. In the late Jurassic, 150 million years ago, Earth was emerging from a relatively cool period, the supercontinent Pangea was breaking up, and a spike in extinction intensity rippled across the ecosystems. During the...
Ring Container Technologies invests in School of Packaging building renovation

Global leader in packaging, Ring Container Technologies, has made a $1.5 million gift to the MSU School of Packaging to support renovations to the School of Packaging building. “Ring Container’s investment will help our premier packaging programs continue to assemble the best and brightest minds in packaging in world-class facilities,”...
