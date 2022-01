The House is a new Netflix animated special, an anthology of three stories set across three different eras, where a poor family, and anxious developer and a fed up landlady are all tied to the same mysterious house. Everyone in The House is an anthropomorphized animal, all done in gorgeous, detailed stop-motion animation with each segment made by a different animator (Emma de Swaef & Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baez). It's a British production and feels it, from the drab atmosphere to the underplayed humor to the voice cast which includes Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode and Mia Goth. It's decidedly aimed at adults and you can watch the trailer below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO