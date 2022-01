Theatre Exile will host an online virtual reading of ‘Abandon’ by James Ijames on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. The one-night-only reading on Zoom follows Luella, who is alone. She is haunted by the ghost of her son. Joshua is alone. He has been kicked out of his house by his brother. One winter night, these two people collide into each other. Luella is looking for redemption, Joshua is looking for family. By the next morning, these two lonely souls are meshed together into an American Family in its truest sense. The cost is-what-you-wish and can be purchased at https://theatreexile.org/on-stage-original/studio-xhibition/ by Phone at 215-218-4022 or by Email at info@theatreexile.org.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO