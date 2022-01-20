ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U. of Michigan settlement latest in school sex abuse payouts

Cover picture for the articleA financial payout for more than 1,000 people — mostly men — who say they were sexually assaulted by former University of Michigan sports doctor Robert Anderson is the latest multimillion-dollar settlement involving schools faced with sexual misconduct scandals. The $490 million settlement announced Wednesday by the...

Michigan State University
abc17news.com

Lawyer: U. of Michigan reaches $490M abuse settlement

The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school. Attorney Parker Stinar says Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday. Dr. Robert Anderson died in 2008.
MICHIGAN STATE

