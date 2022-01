Digital asset investment giant Pantera Capital is giving a bullish outlook for Ethereum (ETH) rivals like Solana (SOL) and Near in 2022. In its latest letter to investors, Pantera partner Paul Veradittakit says that rival smart contract platforms are eating away the market share of Ethereum, which now accounts for just 63% of the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi), down from 97% at the start of 2021.

