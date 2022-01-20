ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TERRY GOLDEN – ‘LOVE THE WORLD’

By @KristopherNovak
edmsauce.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Golden has been making waves all year throughout 2021 in the dance music industry, as he celebrates another memorable year in the scene. Kicking off the new year, Terry Golden is making sure he stars off 2022 with a bang, especially with his newest release ‘Love The World’. Hailing from...

www.edmsauce.com

Comments / 0

Related
earmilk.com

Paul Hernandez drops optimistic love song "All Around The World"

Emerging Canadian act Paul Hernandez channels faith and optimism on new offering “All Around The World,” led by a layered electro-tinged soundscape and his soothing vocals. The upbeat yet emotive anthem tugs at our heartstrings while also infusing us with positivity, as he pulls us into the transportive lush guitar instrumentals.
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Feelz and Ceara Cavalieri Collab on Meaningful Record

EDM/dance-pop artist Feelz releases new single “Got U” feat. Ceara Cavalieri. The song is now available on all streaming platforms. Feelz is living up to the name with the brand-new single “Got U.” This spacey new track will immediately have you reflecting on your own past relationships. His lyrics are evaluating and honest.
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

CHYL – ‘BESTIE FEAT. AMBER NA’

Distinguished Chinese-Canadian producer and DJ CHYL shares a huge passion for music production derived from her key to happiness – electronic music. Her unique take on dance music incorporates a female-empowering theme, and she has the career accolades to prove her worth. Her newest hit ‘Bestie’ is a collaboration between her and Amber Na. Looking to kick start 2022 with an energetic bass house track that celebrates friendship and women in the dance music scene, this iconic track is a great place to start. CHYL has been tearing up the scene with her modern and innovative take on dance music ever since the start of her career, and she states that with a million dance songs about love every year, it’s about time someone create a track that celebrates friendship.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avicii
Person
David Guetta
edmsauce.com

Afrojack & Steve Aoki’s 2011 classic “No Beef” gets Royal Treatment with REMIXES Pt. 2

The 11th anniversary celebration of Afrojack & Steve Aoki’s “No Beef” continues, lining up a second round of titanic talent to remix the iconic dance hit. Featuring the eminent talents of R3HAB, Timmy Trumpet, Gabry Ponte, and DLMT, the Remixes Part 2 roll out the red carpet for Afrojack & Steve Aoki’s 2011 release, infusing the timeless tune with a heaping dose of modern rave energy.
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

KEN BAUER & J-ROB MD ‘SO ALIVE’

Ken Bauer has been on fire this year, with multiple releases all garnering large amounts of success and support in the dance music industry. His artistic flair is constantly evolving, and his career accolades this year have reached staggering new heights. Ken is looking to kick start the idea of ‘Future Rave’ and is backed by a list of iconic hits this year like ‘Just Like You’, ‘Free’, and ‘The Sirens Are Calling’. Ken Bauer is well on his way to the top of the pile in his domain, alongside some of the Future Rave founders like David Guetta & MORTEN and other rising Future Rave artists. His latest collaboration with J-Rob MD is the perfect demonstration of his talent, while J-Rob MD brings an undeniable flow and inimitable style.
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

JACOB COLON – ‘LATE NIGHTS’

This year, Jacob has evolved and developed his own signature sound of House music filled with a unique mix of high energy, heavy basslines and rugged beats using his musical upbringing to set himself apart from the crowd. Jacob Colon has proven himself to be one of the most exciting talents to come out of the House scene for a while. With a work ethic that is second to none, Jacob has been making moves in the scene all year long. Armed with a discography of club-ready anthems already behind him like ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Desert Storm’, and his latest release ‘Late Nights’, it is clear to see that Jacob has been crushing 2022 this far. Last year we saw copious amounts of hard work from Jacob, and his latest work on his newest track ‘Late Nights’ is kicking off the new year with a bang.
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Dezirus Releases Neckbreaker Titled Raveyardz

What is up dance music fans? We have a treat for you bassheads out there with a super heavy neck breaker produced by Dezirus titled Raveyardz. The drops are super heavy, involve a large spectrum of sound designs, lasers, wubs, and 2000's dubstep esque breaks throughout. The breakdowns are well produced and provide optimal breaks for those listening whether in club settings or festivals. Great record by Dezirus.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Dance Music#Edm Music#Electronic Music
edmsauce.com

Seelo & Thomas Anthony – Night Owl

Coming off the release of “Lucid’ in collaboration with Adam K,. is back with Thomas Anthony to release their progressive bass banger “Night Owl,” which will have you soaring through the night. The duo took time during the pandemic to sharpen their sounds and dig deep...
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

NGHTMRE Links Up With Dance Music’s Brightest On New ‘UNSOUND’ EP

After capping an exciting year with ‘Shady Intentions,' NGHTMRE continues the momentum and kicks off 2022 with his first EP release since 2017. Four tracks deep and chock-full of features, UNSOUND travels NGHTMRE’s historic evolution of sound since his inception. Including genre-bending collaborations with rising producers RNSOM, RAY VOLPE, and Deadlyft, UNSOUND is the third installment to NGHTMRE’s long line of triumphant EPs.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Tributes paid to ‘one-off talent’ and ‘powerhouse’ rocker Meat Loaf

Singer Bonnie Tyler has led tributes to singer Meat Loaf saying she is “shocked and saddened” following his death aged 74.The American singer, best known for his hit Bat Out Of Hell album trilogy, died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.He had a career spanning more than six decades and during that time sold over 100 million albums worldwide and starred in some 65 movies.I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice...
MUSIC
iheartcats.com

Watch As ‘Ghost’ Throws Cat Across Kitchen In Chilling Video

Gone are the old ways as science and technology have banished bogeymen and creatures of lore into hiding. But every so often comes an occurrence that just can’t be explained, and those old fears of things that go bump in the night resurface from the order of the rational.
ANIMALS
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy