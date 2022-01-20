ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indonesia wants to use G20 presidency to aid COVID rebound

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s leader said Thursday that his country, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, wants to strengthen global partnership and inclusiveness to aid the economic recovery amid a resurging COVID-19 pandemic. In an online address to the...

