COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 17 points to lead five in double figures and No. 12 Maryland welcomed back coach Brenda Frese with an 87-59 victory over Northwestern on Sunday. Frese’s father died last Sunday prior to her coaching in Maryland’s loss to then-No. 11 Michigan. She did not coach on Thursday in a loss to Ohio State. Benzan was 5 for 7 from 3-point range — her only shot attempts — and added five rebounds and five assists. Ashley Owusu had 15 points and six assists. Diamond Miller scored 15 points, Shyanne Sellers added 14 and Chloe Bibby...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO