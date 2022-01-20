ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China expands presence in Russian LNG

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yakutsk LNG project is unique, in fact it does not involve any of...

www.naturalgasworld.com

KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
Entrepreneur

Soon, Corelle India Will Expand Its Online Presence

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Corelle Brands LLC, an instant brands company, is an universal pioneer in the segment of cookware. The company is into manufacturing and marketing kitchenware offerings worldwide. The brand has its headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois. The company is dedicated to leverage...
The Independent

UK set to face record-high gas prices if Russia invades Ukraine

UK households face record-high gas bills if Vladimir Putin orders Russian forces to invades Ukraine, experts have warned.Analysts fear that Russia, which is currently supplying around 40 per cent of Europe’s gas imports, could turn off the taps if Moscow is hit with sanctions in response to military aggression.Nato sent reinforcements to eastern Europe on Monday amid growing fears of conflict in Ukraine as Boris Johnson warned that “gloomy” intelligence suggested Russia was planning a lightning raid on Kiev.That would deepen the turmoil in Europe’s volatile energy markets, where prices have spiked to unprecendented levels in recent months. Shares in...
gamingintelligence.com

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming expands UK presence with Novibet deal

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX subsidiary has expanded its footprint in the United Kingdom through a new partnership with operator Novibet. The agreement will enable Novibet to offers players exclusive titles from GAMOMAT and Peter & Sons, as well as games developed by ORYX’s in-house studio. Among the first...
naturalgasworld.com

Output constraints no longer explain Russian gas supply cuts

Production constraints contributed to the drop in Russian supply late last year. But these factors cannot explain the more substantial decline in shipments this month. Gazprom's gas deliveries to Europe so far in January represent a record low for the month in the last seven years that data is available. In its January 17 release [1], Gazprom confirmed it had effectively reduced its exports "as requested by consumers in line with contractual obligations." Gazprom's monthly gas exports to Europe Source: Gazprom, Entsog, thierrybros.com Gazprom could have delivered more gas in Q3 2021 but decided not to. It supplied its customers without refill...
naturalgasworld.com

Invictus raise A$8mn for Zimbabwe gas project

The Cabora Bassa project comprises the Mzarabani and Msasa gas and condensate prospects, which Invictus describes as "world-class multi-trillion ft3" plays. Australia’s Invictus Energy has raised A$8mn ($5.7mn) to support the development of the Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe, it said on January 25. A total of A$8m was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
naturalgasworld.com

Falcon plans Stage 3 drilling in Australia's Northern Territory

Australian wing of Falcon Oil and Gas plans evaluative work in the Beetaloo sub-basin. UK-listed Falcon Oil and Gas said January 25 it would begin Stage 3 drilling and testing of wells in Australia’s Northern Territory. The work programme is planned in the Beetaloo sub-basin with joint venture partner...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Kuwait's Kufpec finds gas, condensate off Indonesia

This discovery marks the first operated offshore exploration discovery for Kufpec. Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (Kufpec) on January 23 announced a gas and condensate discovery offshore Indonesia. Kufpec, the overseas arm of state-run KPC, made a commercial discovery in the Anambas block, through the successful drilling of the Anambas-2X...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Avenir expands in Chinese LNG bunkering

The company will market LNG bunkering at the port of Shanghai and support the refuelling of CMA CGM containerships there. UK-based Avenir LNG said on January 24 it had agreed to co-operate with Shanghai SIPG Energy Service (SSES), a joint venture between China's Shanghai International Port Group and Shenergy Group, on LNG bunkering.
INDUSTRY
New York Post

NATO steps up military presence in Eastern Europe amid Russian threat

​NATO announced Monday that its members would deploy additional ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe as a high-stakes military standoff with Russia grinds on. To beef up “deterrence” in the region, the alliance said Denmark would send a frigate to the Baltic Sea and was ready to dispatch four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania. Spain would deploy ships to join NATO naval forces and was considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria, while France has said it is willing to send troops to Romania.
MILITARY
naturalgasworld.com

Indian LNG imports down 5% in Dec

The imports were up month/month, however. India’s LNG imports in December came in at 2.61bn m3 (about 1.86mn metric tons), down 4.9% year/year, the country’s oil and gas ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed on January 23. The imports were up 17% month/month, however. During...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK's Oracle plans coal-to-gas project in Pakistan

Oracle has teamed up with Pakistan’s Sui Southern Gas Co to develop a synthetic natural gas (syngas) project utilising coal from Thar. London-listed Oracle Power has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan’s Sui Southern Gas Co (SSGC) to develop a synthetic natural gas (syngas) project utilising coal from Thar, the company said on January 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Pieridae Energy moves forward after review

Alberta-based producer will continue development of a floating LNG project on Canada's east coast. Canada’s Pieridae Energy said January 24 a strategic review of its status found no “compelling” alternative, and it will move forward under its current structure. The strategic review process was launched last summer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Sinopec to develop Iraq's Mansuriyah gas field

The Chinese state-own company will have a 49% interest in the field. Chinese state-owned energy company Sinopec has signed a deal to develop the Mansuriyah gas field in Iraq, the Iraqi oil ministry said last week. The field is estimated to have gas reserves of 4.5 trillion ft3 and is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

China Looks to Resell LNG as World Grapples With Gas Shortage

China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter. Two of China’s biggest state-owned LNG importers released tenders this week offering to sell dozens of cargoes for delivery...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gamingintelligence.com

Greentube expands US social casino presence with GAN

Greentube, the interactive division of gaming supplier Novomatic, has rolled out its social casino content with GAN-powered brands in the United States. Greentube has rolled out a range of games to GAN-powered social casino operators, including The Chickasaw Nation (Oklahoma), San Manuel Digital (California), The Snoqualmie Tribe (Washington), and Penn Interactive (nationwide).
GAMBLING

