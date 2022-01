Posted on homepage: 14 January 2022 (GMT+10) Secular scientists think ice cores are a major challenge to the biblical timescale. However, deep time is automatically built into their analysis of ice cores by using uniformitarian assumptions in the form of flow models and ‘tie points’. They assume the ice sheet has existed for millions of years, and that the annual layers become thinner down the Greenland ice cores. However, annual layer counting is a subjective exercise that is fitted to the assumed age of the core. The GISP2 and GRIP ice cores graphically show numerous abrupt changes in the oxygen isotope ratios, assumed to be correlated to temperature. Many other variables are correlated to the oxygen isotope ratio on the large and small scale. The Younger Dryas event is the last so-called abrupt climate change. Once ‘abrupt climate changes’ were accepted in the Greenland cores in the 1990s, they were then ‘seen’ in many other climate-related records. An isostatic correction was applied to each ice core to determine the elevation of the bedrock at the start of the Ice Age. The low elevation of the deep Greenland ice cores and the warm water surrounding Greenland result in different start times for post-Flood ice buildup.

