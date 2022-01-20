ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Jeffrey Goolst Allegedly Held Gun To Head Of Home Healthcare Aide

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago

Aide, 73, Arrived At Goolst’s Delray Beach Home To Help His Mom. Goolst Held Gun To Her Head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEbmt_0dr6dG3T00
Jeffrey Goolst, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail. (2021 Booking Photo).

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jeffrey Goolst of Demedici Circle in Delray Beach allegedly held a gun to the head of a 73-year-old healthcare worker who arrived to take care of his elderly mother. When the healthcare worker tried to flee, Goolst allegedly chased her — but the aide made it out and called police for help.

Before police arrived, a neighbor allegedly entered the Vizcaya home Goolst shares with his mother to make his elderly mother was okay. The neighbor found the woman in the bathroom. When he asked how long she had been in the bathroom, Goolst allegedly yelled at his mother, “tell him you love me!”

When the neighbor, fearing something was wrong, attempted to flee the home himself, Goolst allegedly grabbed him and punched him with a closed fist in the face. He then took a slingshot and started firing rocks at neighbors who were also starting to congregate near the home.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrived, ordered Goolst outside, and ultimately needed a K9 to knock him down. Goolst was eventually taken into custody and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm on a person 65 years of age or older, burglary of an occupied conveyance, false imprisonment, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, throwing a deadly missile at a building, criminal mischief valued at more than $1,000, and resisting an officer without violence. PBSO also asked a judge for a multi-day mental health “risk protection order” on Goolst. The judge agreed.

As we reported earlier this week, Goolst was arrested in 2021 after allegedly battering guests at the Breakers resort, then — according to police — kicking an officer in the groin. He told us multiple times that our reporting on that incident was preventing him from being admitted into Canada — he asked us repeatedly to remove the reports. We have not.

Goolst remains held in the Palm Beach County Jail on $85,000 bond.

The article UPDATE: Jeffrey Goolst Allegedly Held Gun To Head Of Home Healthcare Aide appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

