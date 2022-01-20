ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street racing: Police make 116 traffic stops in Las Vegas during crackdown

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Police departments in Southern Nevada teamed up over the weekend to crack down on reckless driving and illegal street racing.

The North Las Vegas Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report the two conducted a special traffic enforcement detail in North Las Vegas last Sunday which led to 116 traffic stops.

PREVIOUS: Dangerous street racing causes havoc in one Las Vegas neighborhood

Officers say they focused enforcement efforts on roads where there have been reports of activities related to street racing.

Authorities say their work produced the following that evening:

—3 DUI arrests
—2 arrests for parole and probation violations
—1 arrest related to a hit-and-run crash
—11 reckless driving citations
—68 speeding citations
—4 drag racers caught in the act
—3 citations for running red lights
—1 missing person located

Nineteen NLVPD officers participated in the traffic enforcement detail, according to the department.

The police departments report they regularly participate in similar Joining Forces events and Sunday's enforcement was funded by a grant from the Nevada State Police Office of Traffic Safety.

