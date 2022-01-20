ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Copper theft causes AT&T internet outages in Warren County

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Many neighbors in Warren County have been without AT&T internet for weeks due to copper thefts.

The Vicksburg Post reported the issue is primarily in the Kirkland Hill and U.S. 61 South area. Customers have been without internet access since December 23, 2021.

AT&T officials said they are aware of the issue, and crews are working to find a solution to the problem.

Warren County deputies said anyone with information on the thefts to call the the department or AT&T Asset Protection at 1-888-871-2622.

