Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley is no longer with the program, and he has shared his thoughts in a message on social media. “Ole Miss Football and I have agreed to part ways. Thank you for the opportunity. The improvement we made defensively from year 1 to 2 was awesome. Players, you know where my heart is concerning you guys. Oxford is a special place. Thank you to entire Univ of Miss Family. TBuck,” he wrote on Twitter.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO