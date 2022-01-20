Will We Ever See Another Judge Dredd Movie?

The Raid is one of the greatest action movies to come along in the last decade. Before John Wick, this martial arts feature set the standard on what action should be, and though the story is nowhere near Academy Award-worthy, the tremendous fight sequences surely are. Several years later, Gareth Evans released the final chapter, The Raid 2, and the explosive sequel managed to improve upon its predecessors in terms of action, characters, and story, leaving off the franchise on a high note. Since then, there have been whispers about the possibility of an American remake. Originally, Joe Carnahan was attached to write and direct the American version with Frank Grillo set to star. However, the duo parted ways with XYZ Films, who own the rights to The Raid. Now, it’s been confirmed that Michael Bay will produce the remake for Netflix, with The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Patrick Hughes and James Beaufort set for directorial duties. Evans will be acting as executive producer. The plot for the American pic is that it will be set in the Badlands of Philadelphia, where an elite undercover DEA task force will “climb a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin.” So now comes to the question, is a remake of one of the best action films of all time necessary?
Comments / 0