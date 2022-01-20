Will We Ever See Another Judge Dredd Movie?

Yes, there was a Creepshow 3 that showed up in 2007, but for the sake of the integrity of the original two movies let’s just pretend, for the moment, that it flew so far under the radar that people didn’t notice it. The first and second Creepshow movies were campy, ridiculous, and over the top silly, as was the one that I won’t talk much about, but there’s a big difference. The first two were created and released in a manner that made them fit their time period and were appreciated by those that came later who enjoyed schlocky horror. The third one that’s one record, well, it kind of missed the boat. There might be those that would say that creating another Creepshow movie in this day and age might not be a good idea, but perhaps if Stephen King could be persuaded into applying his skills to the writing of this new movie it might work, since his genius was what helped the first two movies attain their notoriety, especially given that King did appear in both of them, which is always a treat.

