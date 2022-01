You may recognize Aaron Skiles’ name from the Bay Area-based band, Bourbon Therapy. The indie rock/alt-country band was fronted by Skiles and his wife Rebecca and released 1 full-length album, two EPs, and 12 singles before calling it quits earlier this year. “No one’s fault,” Skiles reassures. “We couldn’t play any shows so two members moved out of town to make a go in another city. I doubled down on my writing and actually did get five Bourbon Therapy singles done and released in 2021. Writing a lot, I realized I had material that I really liked but wasn’t right for Bourbon Therapy. Some of these songs sounded more like Social Distortion or Weezer rather than mellow ballads so I figured these weren’t BT songs, but they were Aaron Skiles songs.”

