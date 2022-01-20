ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Castle cancels romantic ‘fine dining’ for Valentine’s Day due to COVID-19

By Alex Mitchell
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddxBG_0dr6bjfg00
Bad news for burger lovers. White Castle canned its annual Valentine's Day upscale evening. White Castle

Try not to get lovesick over this news.

White Castle has made the “difficult decision” of canceling its traditional “inCastle” Valentine’s Day dinner, during which the 101-year-old belly bomber burger chain goes upscale for the most romantic night of the year.

The royal spruce-up — one that’s seen the fried fortresses converted into “fine dining establishments complete with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday décor” since 1991 — was pulled after growing COVID-19 concerns, the brand announced Tuesday.

“We had hoped to take reservations this year, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers and team members, we decided the best thing to do is shift our focus to an experience that customers can take with them,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a statement.

However, love is not entirely lost this year. The grease kingdom will be introducing a new “Love Cube” takeout deal for two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xA9j1_0dr6bjfg00
Although White Castle won’t be following its Valentine’s Day tradition, the brand has a special takeout deal planned.

The “perfect” offering includes eight cheese sliders, two small soft drinks and a choice of two shareable sides, all adorably packed into a hot-pink box for $14.99 ($14.69 in Louisville and Nashville) while supplies last.

“Our cravers have let us know they love our sides and appreciate the variety we offer, so we’re responding by creating our first-ever customizable meal for two,” Richardson said.

But that’s not all the royal restaurateurs are offering for the upcoming holiday. White Castle is also introducing a strawberry swirl cheesecake on a stick for those who really want to get wild on Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnhUA_0dr6bjfg00
White Castle still vows to give customers a Valentine’s Day delight despite canceling the annual “inCastle” dining. The new cheesecake on a stick (top left) is part of that plan.

That freshman dessert features a “delectable swirl of strawberry filling and a chocolate cookie crust” and joins the likes of a fudge-dipped brownie and gooey butter cake — both also stick-based — as the crowning achievement for the noble meal.

Fear not if you’re grief-stricken by the “inCastle” cancellation and now plan on staying home Feb. 14: White Castle additionally is offering free delivery through its partners for all orders above $15 that day.

Comments / 0

