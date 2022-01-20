ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will Packer Sets Adaptation of Heist Story ‘Love and Theft’ at Universal

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwxM6_0dr6bScD00

Universal and Will Packer Productions are teaming for an adaptation of Stan Parish’s romantic heist story Love and Theft.

Leon Chills, whose credits include Netflix’s Spinning Out and Amazon’s The Wilds , will pen the global feature that is set in Las Vegas, Mexico, and Spain.

The novel, which was published by Penguin Random House imprint Knopf Doubleday, revolves around Alex, a single father and leader of an armed-robbery crew, and Diane, a single mother and the owner of a successful catering company. After meeting at a New Jersey party, the two take a weekend vacation to Mexico, where Alex swears off his life of crime but is forced by a cartel to pull off one last impossible job, taking both him and Diane on a high-octane journey around Mexico and Europe.

Packer and Johanna Byer will produce for Will Packer Productions. Lexi Barta will oversee for Universal and Alvie Hurtado will oversee for Packer.

Chills is repped by UTA, Heroes and Villains, and Jackoway Tyerman. Parish is repped by CAA, The Book Group, and Heroes and Villains.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp to Star as Disgraced King Louis XV in New Movie From French Director Maiwenn

Johnny Depp might still be persona no grata in Hollywood, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star has lined up his next project in France. Depp will play French king Louis XV in the new, as-yet-untitled film from acclaimed French director Maiwenn (Polisse). The film will shoot on location at the Versailles Palace and around Paris starring this summer. The plot of the period drama is being kept under wraps. Paris-based Why Not Productions (A Prophet) are producing. Wild Bunch International are handling worldwide sales and will introduce the project to buyers at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin. Louis XV, also...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega, Director Abi Damaris Corbin on the Making of Sundance Feature ‘892’: “It Was Nonstop”

892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017. The 33-year-old father suffered from PTSD and was frustrated that his disability checks — totaling $892 — were being withheld by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 21, with The Hollywood Reporter review praising lead actor John Boyega’s “ability to reflect, with poise and command, the competing, often incongruent layers of a man most of us will never know.” Boyega joined the project after Jonathan Majors, who was originally...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lawsuit Claims Universal Duped Ana de Armas Fans Into Watching ‘Yesterday’

California resident Michael Rosza in October watched the trailer for Universal’s Yesterday and thought that Ana de Armas played a substantial role in the romantic comedy. But upon renting it, he discovered that de Armas doesn’t appear in the movie. Rosa and Maryland resident Conor Woulfe are now suing Universal in a proposed class action alleging they were baited into watching Yesterday. The film hit theaters in June 2019 and grossed $154 million globally. “Although Defendant included the scenes with Ms. De Armas in the movie trailer advertisements, for the purposes of promoting Yesterday and enticing film sales and rentals, Ms. De...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel In The Works At Legendary And Warner Bros With Peter Billingsley Set To Reprise Ralphie Role

While Christmas has come and gone, Legendary and Warner Bros are looking to give a belated gift to us all, as sources tell Deadline the two companies have closed a deal for Peter Billingsley to star in A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. While not confirmed, sources add that Airplane star Julie Hagerty will play Billingsley’s mother. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Packer
Deadline

Sundance Docu ‘Fire Of Love’ Is En Fuego In Bidding Battle

EXCLUSIVE: The Sara Dosa-directed Sundance Opening Night documentary Fire of Love is looking like it will be the first major film deal on the virtual ground at Sundance. Deadline hears that bids are in from Netflix, Nat Geo, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, IFC, Universal and Amazon. This after a premiere screening that drew rave reviews. The film focuses on Katia and Maurice Krafft and their love of each other, and getting as close as possible to fiery volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle, roaming the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances. The couple would perish during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they burned brightly and left quite a legacy. Submarine is brokering the deal. Stay tuned.  
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Love Story Free Online

Here are the best places to watch and stream Love Story as of January 2022!. Where is the best place to watch and stream Love Story as of January 2022? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Love Story movie available to watch!. Watch Love Story...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

An Electrifying Adaptation of a Murakami Short Story

Drive My Car involves a lot of driving, but in one of its best scenes its main character is simply describing driving. Yusuke Kafuku (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima) is an actor and director who, because of his developing glaucoma, has been assigned a chauffeur, Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), by the theater festival he’s working for. Asked how her driving is, he says, “I think it’s great. When she speeds up or slows down, it’s very smooth and doesn’t feel heavy at all. I sometimes forget that I’m even riding in a car. I’ve ridden cars driven by other people, but this is the first time it’s been this comfortable.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Robbery#Universal#Will Packer Productions#Stan Parish#Penguin Random House#Chills#Uta#Caa#The Book Group
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emergency’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Brotherhood is the most fascinating thematic undercurrent of Emergency, an exciting but uneven feature from Carey Williams (R#J) about roommates caught in a peculiar bind. Adapted from his 2017 short of the same name, the film expands on the original premise of three college seniors, two Black and the other Latino, debating whether to call the police after discovering a drunk white girl passed out on their living room floor. Pulling the anxious trio out of their claustrophobic apartment and throwing them headlong into the chaotic outside world, Williams’ latest project ups the stakes of this meditation on racism in America. Emergency...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Classics Pick Up Animated-Live Action Movie ‘A Winter’s Journey’

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up A Winter’s Journey, an upcoming animated-live action film from British director Alex Helfrecht (The White King). SPC pre-bought the movie for North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Scandinavia, Australia/New Zealand, Turkey, India, South Africa, Southeast Asia, Japan and Thailand, as well as taking worldwide airline rights. An adaptation of Winterreise, Franz Schubert’s classical song cycle, A Winter’s Journey is set in Bavaria in 1812 and follows the wanderings of a lovelorn poet who undertakes a life-or-death hike across mountains, ice and snow. The film will start principle photography in Poland in June with a cast...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lucasfilm Rethinks Its Non-‘Star Wars’ Slate

At Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020, the company’s Lucasfilm arm rattled off Star Wars projects — including 10 TV series — that were in the works, and Indiana Jones 5 received an expected shoutout, too. Also revealed to be in the mix: an adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone, a young adult fantasy novel by Tomi Adeyemi. It was positioned to be Lucasfilm’s big IP and story universe outside of Star Wars. But after several years of development, the planned book trilogy has found itself a new home — at Paramount. The story behind the move underscores how Lucasfilm has...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: John Boyega on Personally Requesting Michael K. Williams Be Cast in ‘892’

One of the final onscreen performances from Michael K. Williams — who died in September due to an accidental overdose — premieres at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. 892, which is screening in the fest’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section, sees the late actor appear onscreen opposite John Boyega, who talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the experience of working with the actor whom he had long admired. 892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who was shot and killed by police after he threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017.  “Michael was somebody...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Bradley Cooper Ponders New Revenue Streams as Industry Shifts to Streaming: “Maybe It’s Opening Up a Pizza Shop?”

Guillermo del Toro’s neo-noir Nightmare Alley is one of a handful of high-profile films to crash and burn at the box office as of late, earning just $9.4 million since its December release despite the star power of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette. According to Cooper, that did not level anyone involved and he’s hopeful the Searchlight film will soon find an audience when it heads to streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. “It wasn’t a shock to any of us how it landed theatrically,” Cooper tells Kim Masters, who is also an editor-at-large for The Hollywood Reporter, during a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Magic Maker: Jennifer Lee’s Plan for Walt Disney Animation — and Finding the Next ‘Frozen’

In early 2019, Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jennifer Lee was scrolling on her phone in bed when a BBC News video about an African comic book company caught her eye. “I keep telling people this and they laugh at me, but we’re going to kick Disney’s ass in Africa,” Hamid Ibrahim, a Nigerian comic book artist who co-founded the company Kugali Media, declared in the video. Lee, who had been pushing to recruit a broader range of storytellers to Disney Animation, was intrigued by both the bravado and the vision. “I was just like, ‘I want to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Free Chol Soo Lee’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Free Chol Soo Lee is, at its core, a sensitive portrait of a man brutalized by an inhuman system. The film begins in 1973, when San Francisco police arrested and convicted Chol Soo Lee for the murder of Yip Yee Tak, a local gang leader shot in Chinatown. It was known then, among the largely Chinese community, at least, that Lee, a Korean immigrant, was innocent. But the prosecutor’s unrelenting thirst for a sentence coupled with the anti-Asian racism within the city’s police department left Lee with no real chance. He was sent to prison, where he would spend the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Elizabeth Banks in Phyllis Nagy’s ‘Call Jane’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A bracing and intimate view of a historical moment that’s less distant than we might think, Call Jane opens with a brilliant sequence that begins in a posh Chicago hotel, where an elegantly dressed woman drifts away from her husband’s business shindig. As the camera follows her through the lobby, her blond updo calls to mind another movie character, Kim Novak’s in Vertigo — a woman under the thumb of men if ever there was one. By contrast, Joy (Elizabeth Banks) is a sturdy, cheerful suburbanite who keeps a household humming and helps her husband with his legal briefs, and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Everyone Is Really Bummed Out” Over Pixar’s Third Straight-to-Streaming Film

A year ago, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek extolled the “artistic triumph” of Pixar’s Soul during an earnings call and said he was “absolutely thrilled” with the results of sending the film straight to Disney+ in the U.S. amid the pandemic. Soul’s Christmas Day debut on the service in 2020 helped lure new subscribers and prevent churn. That month alone, Disney+ added 8.1 million subs. But now, with the decision to dispatch the third Pixar movie in a row, after Soul and Luca, to Disney+, some are questioning whether Chapek and his team are diminishing the storied animation company. Turning...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s First Arabic Original Film ‘Perfect Strangers’ Accused of “Moral Degradation” in Middle East Due to Gay Character

Perfect Strangers, Netflix’s first Arabic original feature, has come under intense fire from conservatives across the Middle East within days of its launch on Jan. 20, getting criticized by an Egyptian politician and accused of, among other things, perversion, promoting homosexuality and infidelity and even being part of a plot to disrupt Arab society. The film — the latest in a long line of international remakes of the 2016 Italian hit Perfect Strangers and starring Capernaum writer-director Nadine Labaki and Egyptian star Mona Zaki — tells the story of a group of friends in Lebanon who one night play a game...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Sue Ann Pien Brings Autism Representation to the Screen in Amazon’s ‘As We See It’

After years of commercial work and background parts, Sue Ann Pien takes on the first major lead role of her career in Jason Katims’ new Amazon series As We See It, following three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum. She stars as Violet, who works a fast food job while dreaming of having her first boyfriend and navigating a complicated relationship with her brother Van, played by Chris Pang.  “The first time I read the script, I actually cried. One, I had never seen a character like Violet and, two, I knew exactly who she was; it was like Jason wrote...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy