Caroline Kusser Named Co-Productions Head at Mediawan, Leonine

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

The fast-growing European media conglomerate made up for France’s Mediawan and Germany’s Leonine Studios has named former Fremantle Media executive Caroline Kusser its new head of international co-productions.

Kusser will head up all TV co-production activities at Mediawan, producers of Call My Agent!, and German group Leonine, producers of Dark , overseeing shows across the more than 60 companies controlled by the newly merged combo. Kusser will also run world sales at Leonine from the company’s newly opened L.A. office.

Kusser was a distribution executive at Fremantle and involved in negotiating co-production deals with the likes of Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, Starz and Nat Geo. Before that, she worked out of the U.S. for Red Arrow International, rising to senior vp.

“Caroline is an expert with an excellent network and the ideal person for our planned internationalization and growth strategy in the TV co-production segment,” Mediawan and Leonine co-CEOs Pierre-Antoine Capton and Fred Kogel said in a statement.

Mediawan and Leonine last year acquired the British TV group Drama Republic, producers of Doctor Foster . Other European subsidies include France’s Lagardere Studios, producers of Netflix’s The Eddy and Germany’s Wiedemann and Berg, whose credits include Netflix German-language hit Dark and Oscar-winning film The Lives of Others (2006).

In 2020, Mediawan set up a holding group, Mediawan Alliance, together with financial backers MACSF and Leonine owner KKR, to bundle the Mediawan and Leonine’s pan-European media assets. Mediawan Alliance holds a minority stake in Leonine.

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Nat Geo Lands Hot Doc ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documnetary Films has landed the worldwide rights to the documentary Fire of Love out of the Sundance Film Festival. The doc, which premiered in the U.S. doc competition section, tells the story of the French scientists through rare archival footage. Scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft captured the spectacular imagery of volcanoes and died in a volcanic explosion, doing the very thing that brought them together. Sara Dosa directed the feature, which is narrated by Miranda July. National Geographic Documentary Films, which was behind the Oscar-winning Free Solo, will release the film theatrically later this year. “We are absolutely honored to begin...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bradley Cooper Ponders New Revenue Streams as Industry Shifts to Streaming: “Maybe It’s Opening Up a Pizza Shop?”

Guillermo del Toro’s neo-noir Nightmare Alley is one of a handful of high-profile films to crash and burn at the box office as of late, earning just $9.4 million since its December release despite the star power of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette. According to Cooper, that did not level anyone involved and he’s hopeful the Searchlight film will soon find an audience when it heads to streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. “It wasn’t a shock to any of us how it landed theatrically,” Cooper tells Kim Masters, who is also an editor-at-large for The Hollywood Reporter, during a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Lucifer’ Topped ‘Squid Game’ on Nielsen’s 2021 Streaming Chart

The most streamed series of 2021 in the United States wasn’t Squid Game or You or WandaVision — though all of them ranked among the top original titles. The overall title belongs not to any original show, but to an acquisition: Criminal Minds, the long-running former CBS procedural that now calls Netflix home. According to Nielsen, viewers spent almost 33.87 billion minutes watching the series’ 322 episodes last year. In fact, the seven most watched titles across Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are all acquired shows. The top original series is Lucifer, which clocked 18.34 billion minutes of...
TV SERIES
celebrityaccess.com

Distrokid Names Matthew Ogle As Head Of Product

(CelebrityAccess) — Influential indie music distributor Distrokid announced the appointment of veteran tech exec Matthew Ogle to the newly created post of Vice President of Product at the company. In his new role, Ogle will be responsible for continuing the development of Distrokid’s suite of tools on offer to...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
Variety

Sundance Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Acquired by AMC Networks’ Shudder (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired rights to psychological horror “Speak No Evil” ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Playing in the Sundance Midnight section, “Speak No Evil” is written and directed by Christian Tafdrup (“A Horrible Woman”) and is set for release in North America, the U.K. and Ireland in late 2022. “ ‘Speak No Evil’ is a bold entry into the genre for writer/director Christian Tafdrup that expertly blends terror, humor and the mundanities of human interaction,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “We can’t...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Tudors’ Star Aníta Briem to Debut as TV Show Creator With ‘As Long as We Live’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Icelandic international star Aníta Breim (“The Tudors,” “The Minister,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth”) is making her debut as a creator and writer with the drama series “As Long as We Live” turning on love, lust and longing. Now in development, the six-part series, which is produced by Glassriver for Iceland’s Channel 2, has just been picked up for global distribution by Eccho Rights. Writer-creator Briem and producer Hörður Rúnarsson will be pitching the show in-person at the Göteborg Film Festival’s TV Drama Vision confab, which runs Feb 2-3. Briem will be toplining the show as Beta, a former queen of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: Julian Fellowes on His ‘Downton Abbey’ Follow-Up ‘The Gilded Age’

Welcome to the 152nd episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). In this week’s episode, we are joined by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes to discuss his decade-long road to HBO’s The Gilded Age. Plus, we run through the week’s big headlines, look at changes at YouTube and dive deep into the latest Peak...
TV SERIES
Variety

Surprise! ‘Criminal Minds’ Was 2021’s Most-Streamed TV Show in the U.S.

Netflix has pumped billions of dollars into original programming — but overall, its library of older licensed TV shows far outperforms homegrown hits like “Squid Game” or “Bridgerton.” In 2021 on Netflix, “Criminal Minds,” the crime-drama procedural that aired on CBS from 2005-20, scored as the most-viewed TV show among U.S. streaming platforms tracked by Nielsen. The 12 seasons of “Criminal Minds” available on Netflix registered an estimated 33.9 billion minutes watched last year by American viewers, per Nielsen. The show’s cast over the years included Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Aisha Tyler. The...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Meg Sequel Heading Into Production Soon

With some horror fans already looking forward to warmer months, the upcoming The Meg sequel is also looking to head back into the water, as KFTV claims that the sequel is looking to head into production in the UK by the end of the month. The site refers to the film by the title Meg 2: The Trench, though it's unclear if this will be the film's official title or if it is merely a working title. The new film will be directed by In the Earth and Kill List director Ben Wheatley and will see Jason Statham returning to reprise his role frmo the debut outing. The Meg sequel doesn't currently have a release date.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sky Deutschland Secures ‘Moonfall,’ ‘The 355’ in Licensing Deal With Germany’s Leonine

Comcast-owned Sky Deutschland and KKR-controlled German producer/distributor Leonine Studios have signed an exclusive, multi-year licensing deal that gives Sky first pay-TV rights and exclusive SVOD rights for the first 12 months in Germany to Leonine’s upcoming feature slate. Highlights of the deal include the Jessica Chastain/Penelope Cruz action film 355 and Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, a sci-fi disaster epic starring Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry and Game of Thrones‘ John Bradley. Lionsgate will bow Moonfall in the U.S. on Feb. 4. Leonine is releasing the film in Germany on Feb. 10. The Sky licensing deal, unveiled Tuesday, includes both theatrical and home-entertainment releases from...
MOVIES
c21media.net

Leonine, Sky Deutschland agree exclusive deal

NEWS BRIEF: Pay TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland has acquired exclusive pay TV and SVoD rights for 12 months to forthcoming titles from German producer and distributor Leonine Studios. The deal covers theatrical feature films and home entertainment content from Leonine’s premium line-up. The multi-year licence includes Simon Kinberg’s The 355,...
BUSINESS
fashionista.com

KARA Is Hiring Head of Production & Product Development In New York, NY

KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression. The brand is a platform for people to imagine themselves free from stereotypes and express themselves how they want to be seen. Designs are created with a sense of playfulness and with the attitude that you should wear the bag, the bag should not wear you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Stock Drops Sharply After Downgrades on Weaker Subscriber Outlook

It rained downgrades for Netflix’s stock across Wall Street on Friday as analysts commented on what was widely seen as a disappointing first-quarter subscriber outlook. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, the stock was down more than 22 percent to $392.82, giving the global streamer a market capitalization of $174 billion. “Tougher From Here,” was the title of Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne’s report, in which he cut his rating on the stock from “overweight” to “equal weight” and slashed his price target from $700 to $450. “Our prior view assumed that as content investments rebounded post-pandemic, net additions would as well,”...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega, Director Abi Damaris Corbin on the Making of Sundance Feature ‘892’: “It Was Nonstop”

892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017. The 33-year-old father suffered from PTSD and was frustrated that his disability checks — totaling $892 — were being withheld by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 21, with The Hollywood Reporter review praising lead actor John Boyega’s “ability to reflect, with poise and command, the competing, often incongruent layers of a man most of us will never know.” Boyega joined the project after Jonathan Majors, who was originally...
MOVIES
Variety

PIDS Enghien Showcases the Latest Trends in the French VFX Sector

Over recent years France has established itself as a key hub for VFX work, driven by the talent and creativity of local players and extensive public support schemes. In 2020, the VFX sector was given a further boost by the change to France’s Tax Rebate for International Production (TRIP) scheme, which now offers a 40% rebate on all eligible production expenses for international projects whose VFX expenses in France surpass €2 million ($2.27 million). PIDS Enghien – the Paris Images Digital Summit in Enghien-les-Bains – runs from Jan. 26-29, including a series of presentations, round-tables and case studies, and presentation of the...
MARKETS
Variety

Sundance: National Geographic Documentary Films Prevails in Bidding War to Buy ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documentary Films has won out in a fierce bidding war for the rights to “Fire of Love,” a documentary and love story about two French scientists who died tracking the volcanoes that were their greatest passion. It’s the first big pact of this year’s virtual Sundance, a festival that has been rather slow-going in terms of dealmaking. Netflix, Amazon, Sony Pictures Classics, Paramount and several other players were in the hunt for the film at various points. Financial terms of the deal, which was for worldwide rights, were not publicly disclosed but it is in the mid seven-figure range,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s First Arabic Original Film ‘Perfect Strangers’ Accused of “Moral Degradation” in Middle East Due to Gay Character

Perfect Strangers, Netflix’s first Arabic original feature, has come under intense fire from conservatives across the Middle East within days of its launch on Jan. 20, getting criticized by an Egyptian politician and accused of, among other things, perversion, promoting homosexuality and infidelity and even being part of a plot to disrupt Arab society. The film — the latest in a long line of international remakes of the 2016 Italian hit Perfect Strangers and starring Capernaum writer-director Nadine Labaki and Egyptian star Mona Zaki — tells the story of a group of friends in Lebanon who one night play a game...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lucasfilm Rethinks Its Non-‘Star Wars’ Slate

At Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020, the company’s Lucasfilm arm rattled off Star Wars projects — including 10 TV series — that were in the works, and Indiana Jones 5 received an expected shoutout, too. Also revealed to be in the mix: an adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone, a young adult fantasy novel by Tomi Adeyemi. It was positioned to be Lucasfilm’s big IP and story universe outside of Star Wars. But after several years of development, the planned book trilogy has found itself a new home — at Paramount. The story behind the move underscores how Lucasfilm has...
MOVIES
