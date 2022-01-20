ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hong Kong—arbitration—set aside of award—multi-tiered arbitration agreement (T v B)

shlegal.com
 6 days ago

Arbitration analysis: An arbitration provision contained conditions precedent to the commencement of arbitration. These conditions were not met and arbitration was commenced in any event. The jurisdiction of the tribunal was challenged and the tribunal ruled that it did not have jurisdiction. The plaintiff...

www.shlegal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hong Kong's top judge dismisses concerns about rule of law

Hong Kong's chief justice on Monday defended the handpicking of judges to hear controversial national security cases, dismissing "unsubstantiated" concerns about the rule of law in the Chinese finance hub. During the ceremonial opening of the 2022 legal year on Monday, top judge Andrew Cheung said justices presiding over national security cases were impartial and the heightened scrutiny of Hong Kong's rule of law was unwarranted.
POLITICS
cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong to Set a Plan for Cryptocurrency Regulations by July 2022: Report

The HKMA plans to outline a regulatory framework for local businesses and traders by July 2022 as it would pay special attention to stablecoins. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (the central banking institution of the city-state) reportedly intends to establish a new regulatory regime for digital assets by July this year. The special administrative region of China is willing to follow Singapore’s path and become a cryptocurrency hub for that part of the world.
MARKETS
ihsmarkit.com

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) fine Hong Kong trade financing firm $5.2m for Iran export compliance failures

Latest Compliance Failure - The Hong Kong subsidiary of Japanese firm, Sojitz, has been fined $5.2m by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in January 2022 for U.S. dollar payments through U.S. financial institutions for Iranian-origin high density polyethylene resin (HDPE) from its bank in Hong Kong to the HDPE supplier's banks in Thailand. From August 2016 to May 2018, Sojitz Hong Kong employees purchased approximately 64,000 tons of Iranian-origin HDPE from a supplier in Thailand for resale to buyers in China. 60 separate USD payments from Sojitz's Hong Kong bank were made to Thai supplier banks in Thailand. Each USD payment was processed and settled through multiple U.S. financial institutions, including the U.S. correspondent banks of the Hong Kong and Thai banks. OFAC states that the case highlights why "U.S. and foreign companies should conduct robust risk assessments to identify activities that pose greater sanctions risks, including their supply chains, products, and services, and institute appropriately tailored risk-based procedures designed to minimise violations".
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Arbitration Award#International Arbitration#The Hong Kong Arbitration#Geotech Engineering Ltd
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Julian Assange takes step towards challenging extradition at Supreme Court

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his Supreme Court appeal bid against a decision to allow his extradition to the United States.Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.BREAKING: At 10.45 am WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange won his application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. You can help fund his supreme Court appeal here: https://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 #FreeAssangeNOW— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 24, 2022In December last year, US authorities won their High Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Convoy of truckers funded by online donations drive on Canadian capital to oppose border vaccine mandates

A convoy of truckers funded by online donations is driving to Ottawa, the Canadian capital, to oppose border vaccine mandates. The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents truckers from all over the country, criticised a number of planned protests against the federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border travel. In a statement issued on Saturday, a day before the convoy left British Columbia, the CTA said that they don’t support the demonstration and that they “strongly” disapprove “of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges”. The truckers driving from British Columbia are set to be joined by groups of other...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Julian Assange wins ruling in his battle against extradition to US

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.In December last year, US authorities won their High Court challenge to overturn an earlier ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, called that decision “dangerous and misguided”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Single hamster handed over for Hong Kong Covid cull tests positive

Hong Kong authorities said Sunday that one of 77 hamsters handed in by pet owners for a Covid cull has tested positive, as thousands of city residents remain under lockdown to combat an outbreak. The financial services hub adheres to mainland China's strict "zero-Covid" policy under which even the slightest sign of the virus is stamped out with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines. More than 2,000 hamsters have been culled after some imported from the Netherlands by a local pet shop were found to be Covid-positive, raising fears of animal-to-human transmission. The risk of transmission from animals "remains low", the World Health Organization has said, but is a possibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Julian Assange can appeal to Supreme Court over US extradition, High Court rules

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court.Speaking to the media after the ruling at the High Court, Assange’s fiancee Stella Moris said the ruling was “precisely what we wanted to happen.” “The situation now is that the Supreme Court has to decide whether it will hear the appeal but make no mistake, we won today in court,” Ms Moris said. “But let’s not forget every time we win, as long as this case isn’t dropped, as long as Julian isn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Assange wins permission to appeal US extradition decision

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was on Monday given permission to appeal a decision to extradite him to the United States where he could face a lifetime in prison. The judges stated that they themselves were not granting him a right of appeal at the Supreme Court but Assange had the right to do so himself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Labor Board Rethinks Worker Gag Orders in Arbitration Pacts (1)

The National Labor Relations Board will reconsider Trump-era precedent allowing workplace arbitration agreements to include clauses requiring workers to keep the proceedings confidential. The NLRB on Tuesday invited the public to file briefs on whether it should reverse its 2020 ruling in California Commerce Club that allowed a gag order...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy