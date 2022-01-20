Hong Kong—arbitration—set aside of award—multi-tiered arbitration agreement (T v B)

Latest Compliance Failure - The Hong Kong subsidiary of Japanese firm, Sojitz, has been fined $5.2m by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in January 2022 for U.S. dollar payments through U.S. financial institutions for Iranian-origin high density polyethylene resin (HDPE) from its bank in Hong Kong to the HDPE supplier's banks in Thailand. From August 2016 to May 2018, Sojitz Hong Kong employees purchased approximately 64,000 tons of Iranian-origin HDPE from a supplier in Thailand for resale to buyers in China. 60 separate USD payments from Sojitz's Hong Kong bank were made to Thai supplier banks in Thailand. Each USD payment was processed and settled through multiple U.S. financial institutions, including the U.S. correspondent banks of the Hong Kong and Thai banks. OFAC states that the case highlights why "U.S. and foreign companies should conduct robust risk assessments to identify activities that pose greater sanctions risks, including their supply chains, products, and services, and institute appropriately tailored risk-based procedures designed to minimise violations".

