Download the free SUSE Guide to Edge Computing in a Cloud Native World

Your comprehensive entry-level guide to machine learning. Claim your complimentary copy valued at $18 for free, before the offer expires on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. While machine learning expertise doesn’t quite mean you can create your own Turing Test-proof android—as in the movie Ex Machina—it is a form of artificial intelligence and one of the most exciting technological means of identifying opportunities and solving problems fast and on a large scale. Anyone who masters the principles of machine learning is mastering a big part of our tech future and opening up incredible new directions in careers that include fraud detection, optimizing search results, serving real-time ads, credit-scoring, building accurate and sophisticated pricing models—and way, way more.
Comments / 0