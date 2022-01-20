Download the free SUSE Guide to Edge Computing in a Cloud Native World

Cloud computing was popular and well-established pre-pandemic as well but it has taken the spotlight as a move to remote working was thrust upon us. And it looks like it’s here to stay for a long time. Cloud technologies are moving away from a linear evolution to prepare for an exponential evolution. Now, as we look for recovery, the appetite for cloud solutions is still strong and ever growing. This nudges more organizations around the world to move towards a cloud-first strategy and as they do, we can expect to see new cloud computing trends in 2022.

